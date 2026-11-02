J&K: Indian Army Kickstarts Eight-Week Free Coaching Program For Sainik School Exams In Doda

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 2 (IANS) The Indian Army has launched an eight-week free coaching programme to help underprivileged students prepare for the Sainik School entrance Exam in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The free programme, kick-starting on Monday, was inaugurated by Commander 9 Sector RR, Brigadier Vikrant Shinde, in the presence of students and their parents, at the Battalion headquarters of Assam Rifles in Thaleela village of Doda.

The students were selected and shortlisted after qualifying an examination at their respective schools. They also expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for supporting them in achieving their dreams.

The Commander, 9-Sector RR Brigadier Vikrant Shinde, said that 60 meritorious students drawn from different schools of Doda district who qualified for the program will get the specialised coaching from teachers who have been especially called from West Bengal.

"The much-needed coaching programme is aimed at bridging educational gaps and offering equal opportunities for students in far-flung and remote regions to crack the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam," Said Brig Vikrant Shinde.

Brigadier Vikrant Shinde also distributed free study material among all the students who have qualified for the coaching programme.

Speaking about the initiative, Brigadier Vikrant Shinde told IANS, "I strongly believe that the difference between us as human beings is not in our abilities, but in the opportunities we receive. The kind of opportunities a person gets in life is very important."

He further thanked the students and their guardians for deciding to participate in this initiative.

The students also expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for providing them with this platform and opportunity, stating that every child dreams of studying at a Sainik School.