Bihar Couple Turns Entrepreneur Under PMFME Scheme Their Noodle Business Employs A Dozen People

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) A couple from Sheikhpura district of Bihar, namely Sanjay Kumar and Ranjana Kumari, have become the talk of town over their food venture under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, and its capacity to employ about a dozen people in a short span of time.

The couple, after learning about the scheme, received monetary support under the scheme and launched a noodle-manufacturing business not long ago. The initiative not only made their family financially self-reliant but has also created job opportunities for others in the surrounding area. Today, their entrepreneurial venture employs a total of 10 people regularly.

Ranjana Kumari, sharing the success story of 'Smriti Noodles,' shared with IANS the difficult times when it was difficult to cover household expenses and manage children's education.

Facing a weak financial situation, she aspired to start a venture of her own. It was during this period that she learned about the PMFME scheme. She applied under the program and, with government assistance, took the first steps toward establishing her business.

Earlier a homemaker and now a successful businesswoman. Ranjana and her husband's story has become an inspirational tale in the village as the family has not only become self-reliant but also employs locals in the noodle manufacturing business.

She says that both men and women are currently employed at her unit. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she remarked that the scheme has served as a vital support system for women like her. Today, the family is not dependent on others to run expenses and is effectively fulfilling the family's responsibilities.

Ranjana's husband, Sanjay Kumar, shared that his wife had long aspired to start a business, but rising inflation and household expenses made it difficult.

It was during this time that they learnt about the PMFME scheme. With government assistance, they were able to install the necessary machinery and begin the production of noodles.

According to Sanjay, this venture has given them, particularly his wife, a new identity. They are now receiving orders for noodles from several nearby districts, including Nalanda, Nawada, and Rajgir.