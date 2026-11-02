Congress Trying To Protect 3 Crore Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Voter List: HM Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday claimed that three crore 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' are among 'absent' voters sought to be deleted in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and accused the Congress party of trying to protect them.

He declared that the BJP will ensure that every infiltrator is removed from the electoral rolls and driven out of the country.

Amit Shah was addressing the 'Save Democracy Remove Anarchy' march organised by the BJP here as part of its nationwide campaign to counter the anti-SIR campaign of the INDIA bloc.

Alleging that by stopping SIR, 'Congress and company' was trying to save Bangladesh infiltrators, he termed the rally organised by the INDIA bloc in Delhi on Sunday as a“Save the infiltrators” rally.

“Congress and company are trying to stop SIR because infiltrators are their vote bank. BJP workers stand firmly with SIR. Only citizens of this country will be allowed to vote here,” said HM Shah, who led the foot march from Basheerbagh to Moazzam Jahi Market.

Amit Shah said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was lying that 13 crore votes were deleted in SIR.

The Home Minister stated that 6.25 crore voters had shifted while about 3 crore voters were dead. He said another one crore voters had double entries.

"The Congress party wants to capture elections through bogus voting. If one person has two votes, should one of them be cancelled or not? Now we come to the source of 'Rahul Baba's' stomach ache. Three crore votes are such that the people they belong to do not even exist. These are Bangladeshi infiltrators," he said.

He alleged that by opposing the SIR, the Congress party wants to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators in the country's electoral rolls.

“But I have come here today to say that Rahul ji and Revanth Reddy ji can put in as much effort as they want. The BJP will ensure that every single infiltrator is removed from the voter list and driven out of the country."

Dismissing the allegation of Rahul Gandhi that the BJP won only because of the SIR, he reminded the Congress leader that there was no SIR when Narendra Modi won in 2014, 2019 and 2024.“He won because of the voters of India. After 2024, we won in Maharashtra with the biggest majority. We won in Haryana. After 30 years, we won in Delhi. We won in Bihar with the biggest majority. In Bengal too, Didi's entire political standing has been wiped out,” he said and exuded confidence that BJP will win Telangana too.

Amit Shah remarked that Rahul Gandhi can never become Prime Minister. "Two days ago, you held a mock Parliament. If you had asked me, I would have suggested that you become Prime Minister at least once in this mock Parliament. Because you will never be able to become Prime Minister in the real Parliament. At least if you become Prime Minister in a mock Parliament, Sonia ji's heart will find some peace,” he remarked.

The Home Minister said that Rahul Gandhi carries the Constitution in his hand but has no respect for the Constitution. Stating that Constitutional responsibilities are discharged through the country's Parliament, he accused Rahul Gandhi of not allowing Parliament to function.

“I challenge you today from the land of Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come and participate in a discussion. But he will not participate in the discussion because he knows that only through anarchy and disorder can the Congress party keep itself in the news. If Parliament functions, our Modi ji will completely demolish their arguments,” he said.

On Rahul Gandhi's allegation that BJP was winning because of EVMs, he asked how Revanth Reddy became Chief Minister of Telangana.“How do parties form governments in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh? If the EVMs are so bad, you should not have taken the oath of office. When you win, the credit goes to the people, but when you lose, you blame the EVMs.”

Alleging that there were scams, scandals and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore during 10 years of Congress rule, he said the country can't be handed over to the Congress again.

Amit Shah remarked that the Congress party is on a ventilator.“Can this ventilator party run a marathon alongside Modi ji? Rahul ji, forget Modi ji. Even my Telangana Yuva Morcha president will defeat you."

The BJP leader also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's foreign visits. "Rahul ji, you cannot win elections this way. You spend three or four months in the country and then go abroad. You will have to sweat it out in the country. You will have to stand united with the people and work to resolve their problems," he said.

Amit Shah accused Revanth Reddy of turning the entire Telangana into an ATM for the Congress leaders sitting in Delhi and said the people of Telangana will never forgive him for this.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi had promised six guarantees in Telangana, he said not even one guarantee has been fulfilled.

Stating that BRS or Owaisi can't stop the corruption in Telangana and the conspiracy to sell the state, he said only the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi can stop it.

He urged the BJP cadres to ensure that the Congress party is rooted out from Telangana and the BJP comes to power with a two-thirds majority