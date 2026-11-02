Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Can Be Reopened In Two Days If US Meets Its Demands

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Oct 2 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that if the United States meets Iran's "legitimate" demands, it will be possible to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days.

At a weekly press conference in Tehran, Baghaei said the basis for any indirect interaction between Iran and the United States through mediators remains the seven-day plan proposed by Tehran in September, adding Iran has reduced the period for implementing the plan to two days based on its good faith.

He noted, "We have announced that if Iran's demands are met, the possibility will exist to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and start the negotiation process in a short period of time," stressing that all these depend on the American side's decision on how to proceed regarding the future of the process, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Baghaei said Iran has articulated its demands "clearly, reasonably, and logically," underlining that unless the United States ends its anti-Iran naval blockade and addresses Tehran's "legitimate" demands, no agreement will be reached and the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened or secured.

Iran conveyed the seven-day plan containing its conditions for ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to the United States through mediators on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 22, following which Tehran and Washington have reportedly continued exchanging messages on the proposal.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important energy corridors, carrying oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.