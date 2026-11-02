UP SHOCKER: Youth Brutally Beaten And Tied Up In Shahjahanpur Over Unproven Theft Allegations (WATCH)

In a shocking yet disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a youth was allegedly tied up and brutally beaten by two men after he was suspected of theft in a local village market area on Sunday, November 1.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a youth was seen beaten by two men in front of the public standing silently or filming the violent act instead of stepping in. The young boy, who was reportedly between 12 and 13 years of age, was seen pleading with the men to spare him, but the attackers refused to stop, ignoring his tearful requests while continuing to beat him relentlessly.

The men acted with extreme cruelty following their suspicion of theft and brutally thrashed the minor on the spot without verifying the facts or informing local law enforcement.

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How Did the Incident Happen?

Shahjahanpur's market area witnessed an act of vigilante violence when the 12-to-13-year-old minor was cornered by two men while passing through the market area.

According to local reports, the 12-to-13-year-old minor was cornered by two men while passing through the market area. The youth was reportedly accused of theft, following which the two men allegedly tied him up and assaulted him in public. Despite no evidence of theft, the boy was mercilessly beaten by the men.

The youth was seen crying and begging for mercy, but the attackers continued to hit him repeatedly, showing no restraint despite his pleas to stop, and the continuous assault left him unconscious as he fell to the ground. The incident took place in public view, with several onlookers either watching or recording the assault instead of intervening.

A child was brutally beaten, thrown to the ground and tied up with a rope in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, over mere suspicion of theft. No stolen goods were recovered.

Taking the law into your own hands and subjecting a child to such brutality is absolutely unacceptable. Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 1, 2026

The market area of Shahjahanpur is often crowded with people and shoppers during peak hours, yet no member of the public stepped forward to intervene. Shahjahanpur is a vulnerable target due to the high volume of daily footfall.

Taking advantage of the busy environment, the perpetrators restrained the minor and carried out the assault, while bystanders remained passive onlookers. The men who beat him didn't find any stolen property on the youth and continued the assault purely on suspicion.

Shahjahanpur Police React to Viral Video

Following the video being widely shared across X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms, local law enforcement took immediate official cognizance of the matter.

Responding to the viral video in which two men were mercilessly beating the youth allegedly on suspicion of theft, Shahjahanpur Police stated that they have directed an investigation into the matter and will take action against the individuals who were involved in the brutal assault

“In the aforementioned case, the concerned party has been directed to conduct an investigation and take necessary action.” Shahjahanpur Police wrote.

@gharkekalesh उक्त प्रकरण में सम्बन्धित को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया।

- SHAHJAHANPUR POLICE (@shahjahanpurpol) November 1, 2026

However, there has been no official update or information on the action or charges registered against the accused individuals or whether any arrests have been made so far.

It remains to be seen whether police will identify the culprits and take strict legal action against them to prevent such acts of vigilante justice from occurring in the future.

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