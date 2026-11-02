Markaz participates as a Strategic Partner in MoneyTech 2026 for the fifth consecutive year
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, November 2, 2025 – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” participated as a Strategic Partner in Aljarida MoneyTech Summit 2026, held on November 1 at the St. Regis Hotel, for the fourth consecutive year. The annual flagship event has become one of Kuwait’s leading platforms for dialogue and innovation in the financial technology and investment sectors, bringing together thought leaders, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss the evolution of financial services in the digital age.
Markaz’s continued participation in MoneyTech underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the financial sector. It also aligns with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which focuses on building human capacity, aligning business environment with the principles of sustainable development, and promoting good governance in the business environment.
Ms. Rahaf Al Rashed, Vice President of Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, participated in a panel discussion titled “Time to Repatriate Wealth?”. which considered whether Gulf investors should redirect overseas capital toward domestic and regional opportunities. The discussion addressed market readiness, investment diversification, geopolitical uncertainty and the conditions necessary to attract sustainable capital flows.
Commenting on the discussion, Ms. Al Rashed said: “Repatriating wealth should not be treated as an end in itself. Investors need confidence in the regulatory environment, transparent markets and access to a sufficiently broad range of investment opportunities. Regional markets have developed considerably, including thorough stronger oversight and products such as exchange-traded funds, but every allocation must remain consistent with an investor’s objectives and risk appetite.”
She emphasized that geographic diversification remains fundamental to prudent portfolio construction. “Capital can be invested closer to home while maintaining exposure to international markets. The question is not whether one location should replace another, but how to build resilient portfolios that balance opportunity, liquidity and risk,” she noted.
Addressing changing investor behavior, Al Rashed highlighted the influence of geopolitical developments, technological innovation and shifting global economic conditions on capital flows. She also observed that younger wealth holders increasingly seek accessible investment solutions and may be comfortable with greater risk, making informed advice and appropriate safeguards especially important. “Periods of uncertainty call for discipline rather than reactive decisions,” she added. “Investors should evaluate fundamentals, avoid allowing short-term headlines to dictate strategy and reassess their portfolios against long-term goals.”
The event also featured keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and expert panels examining the intersection of technology, finance, and entrepreneurship, reinforcing Kuwait’s growing role as a regional fintech hub.
By supporting initiatives such as the MoneyTech Summit, Markaz continues to drive economic growth, knowledge enrichment, and innovation within the financial sector, while engaging in key discussions that shape the industry’s future.
-Ends-
Markaz’s continued participation in MoneyTech underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the financial sector. It also aligns with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which focuses on building human capacity, aligning business environment with the principles of sustainable development, and promoting good governance in the business environment.
Ms. Rahaf Al Rashed, Vice President of Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, participated in a panel discussion titled “Time to Repatriate Wealth?”. which considered whether Gulf investors should redirect overseas capital toward domestic and regional opportunities. The discussion addressed market readiness, investment diversification, geopolitical uncertainty and the conditions necessary to attract sustainable capital flows.
Commenting on the discussion, Ms. Al Rashed said: “Repatriating wealth should not be treated as an end in itself. Investors need confidence in the regulatory environment, transparent markets and access to a sufficiently broad range of investment opportunities. Regional markets have developed considerably, including thorough stronger oversight and products such as exchange-traded funds, but every allocation must remain consistent with an investor’s objectives and risk appetite.”
She emphasized that geographic diversification remains fundamental to prudent portfolio construction. “Capital can be invested closer to home while maintaining exposure to international markets. The question is not whether one location should replace another, but how to build resilient portfolios that balance opportunity, liquidity and risk,” she noted.
Addressing changing investor behavior, Al Rashed highlighted the influence of geopolitical developments, technological innovation and shifting global economic conditions on capital flows. She also observed that younger wealth holders increasingly seek accessible investment solutions and may be comfortable with greater risk, making informed advice and appropriate safeguards especially important. “Periods of uncertainty call for discipline rather than reactive decisions,” she added. “Investors should evaluate fundamentals, avoid allowing short-term headlines to dictate strategy and reassess their portfolios against long-term goals.”
The event also featured keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and expert panels examining the intersection of technology, finance, and entrepreneurship, reinforcing Kuwait’s growing role as a regional fintech hub.
By supporting initiatives such as the MoneyTech Summit, Markaz continues to drive economic growth, knowledge enrichment, and innovation within the financial sector, while engaging in key discussions that shape the industry’s future.
-Ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment