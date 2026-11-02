Defi Development Corp. Surpasses 2.6 Million SOL As CHAD's 14% Annualized Dividend Rate Takes Effect

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company adds 5,336 SOL, bringing total treasury holdings to 2,600,948 SOL and SOL equivalents

CHAD's new 14.00% annual dividend rate takes effect today, offering investors one of the highest yields in digital credit

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the "Company" or "DeFi Dev Corp."), the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana ("SOL"), today announced that its total holdings of SOL and SOL equivalents increased by 5,336 SOL since its last update, bringing its treasury to approximately 2,600,948 SOL, up from 2,595,612 SOL.

The Company continues to accumulate SOL as adoption of the Solana network expands, particularly in tokenized equities and other real-world assets.

Tokenization Momentum Continues

The Company remains particularly bullish on tokenization as a long-term driver of Solana adoption. According to data from RWA.xyz, the total value of tokenized real-world assets ("RWAs") on Solana recently surpassed $5 billion for the first time, reaching approximately $5.1 billion in late October. The milestone reflects accelerating adoption of Solana as infrastructure for traditional financial assets, including tokenized equities, U.S. Treasuries, private credit, and other real-world assets.

The Company believes the continued migration of traditional financial assets onchain represents one of the largest long-term opportunities in digital assets. Solana's speed, low transaction costs, and expanding institutional ecosystem position the network to capture a meaningful share of this rapidly growing market.

"Tokenization is rapidly moving from an emerging use case to a major driver of blockchain adoption," said Joseph Onorati, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Development Corp. "With more than $5 billion in real-world assets now on Solana, we're seeing traditional finance increasingly embrace the network. We believe this is just the beginning of a much larger shift in how financial assets are issued, traded, and settled. Tokenization will be a massive long-term tailwind for SOL, and we're continuing to accumulate accordingly."

CHAD's New 14% Dividend Rate Takes Effect Today

Effective today, November 2, 2026, the annual dividend rate on the Company's Variable Rate Series C Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: CHAD) has increased from 13.00% to 14.00%, making CHAD the highest-yielding variable-rate digital credit security in the market.

At its $10.00 stated amount, CHAD's new annual dividend rate equates to $1.40 per share, with cumulative dividends payable each business day when declared.

CHAD offers income-focused investors a differentiated way to participate in the Company's SOL treasury strategy. Unlike traditional corporate treasuries, which typically hold cash and other low-yielding assets, DeFi Development Corp.'s SOL holdings can generate recurring income through native staking and validator operations. The Company believes this productive treasury creates an attractive foundation for its digital credit offerings.

"Solana's native yield means our treasury is always working," added Onorati. "With CHAD now offering a 14% dividend rate, we're bringing that productivity to income investors in a way that makes their money work harder. We believe CHAD is among the most compelling income opportunities in digital credit today."

The Company intends to continue growing CHAD as a core component of its long-term capital strategy, providing income-focused investors with an alternative to common equity while supporting continued SOL accumulation.

Learn more about CHAD at .

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About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana's expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company's data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding SOL per share growth; future SOL holdings; anticipated changes in borrowings and liquidity; future SOL accumulation and per-share accretion; future adoption of Solana, tokenized assets and stablecoins; capital raising and deployment; the anticipated issuance price of shares under the CHAD ATM program; future CHAD dividend rates and the declaration and payment of CHAD dividends; the intended use of proceeds; and the Company's ability to expand its SOL treasury and increase revenue. These statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated losses that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL; (ii) a failure of demand for SOL, or activity on the Solana network, to continue to develop and grow as we anticipate or at all; (iii) volatility in our stock price, including due to future issuances of common stock and securities convertible into common stock; (iv) the effect of and uncertainties related to the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (v) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (vi) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities of complying with such environment, including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (vii) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company's SOL holdings; (viii) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (ix) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (x) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth; (xi) risks relating to CHAD, including that the dividend rate may be adjusted, that dividends are payable only when declared, that CHAD may trade below its stated amount, that the trading price of CHAD may be volatile, that the Company may be unable to sell CHAD under the CHAD ATM at or above its stated amount, and that staking and validator rewards may be insufficient to support dividend payments; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, the prospectus supplement for the CHAD ATM and other reports we file with the SEC.

As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized, or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of its date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Offers and sales of CHAD under the CHAD ATM are made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming part of the Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the SEC.

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