AMLM Signs Earn-In Agreement To Earn Up To 85% Interest In Yuinmery Gold Project, Positioning Company For Significant Exploration Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) today announced the execution of a binding Farm-In Agreement with Golden Mile Resources Limited under which AMLM may earn up to an 85% interest in Exploration License E57/1043, located in the prospective Youanmi Gold Project region of Western Australia.

The agreement provides AMLM with exclusive exploration rights over the tenement and a structured pathway to majority ownership through staged exploration expenditures.

Under the terms of the agreement, AMLM may earn an initial 51% interest by funding A$500,000 in exploration expenditures, consisting of an initial A$100,000 commitment followed by an additional A$400,000 of qualifying exploration activities within three years of the commencement date. Upon completion of these expenditures, AMLM will be entitled to receive a 51% interest in the tenement. AMLM may earn an additional 34% interest, increasing its ownership to 85%, by funding a further A$500,000 in exploration expenditure within five years of commencement date.

The agreement is subject to a condition precedent requiring Golden Mile Resources Limited to obtain regulatory exemptions related to the extension of the term of Exploration License E57/1043. Following satisfaction of this condition, AMLM intends to commence a comprehensive exploration program focused on evaluating the property's gold potential.

Management Commentary

Frank Kristan, Director and Secretary of American Lithium Minerals, commented:

"This transaction represents a significant step forward in AMLM's strategy of acquiring and advancing high-quality mineral assets in premier mining jurisdictions. The Yuinmery Project provides an opportunity to secure a controlling interest in a highly prospective exploration property in Western Australia, one of the world's leading mining regions. We believe this agreement positions AMLM to create substantial shareholder value through systematic exploration and potential resource development."

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is a multi-commodity critical minerals exploration company headquartered in Carson City, Nevada. The Company holds active project interests in gold, silver, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements across Nevada (USA), Chile, British Columbia, Yukon and Quebec (Canada), and Western Australia. AMLM's portfolio includes 11 active project interests, including the Higginsville gold project in Western Australia, silver and copper exploration in Chile, rare earth interests in Quebec, and lithium properties in Nevada.( )

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, project development plans, expected commodity exposure, anticipated market conditions, the strength of macro tailwinds across critical minerals sectors, and the Company's ability to advance its multi-commodity portfolio.

Investor Contact

American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

1007 South Street

Carson City, Nevada 89701

Telephone: (775) 587-6137

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