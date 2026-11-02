SEALSQ To Host“Quantum Days” Event In Cannes As Official Sponsor Of The First World Quantum Cannes Festival

A day of keynotes and expert panels on November 19 at the Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic, following the World Quantum Cannes Festival on November 17 and 18, with speakers from Quobly, EeroQ, eShard, LEGIC, Eviden, Hitachi, Precise Biometrics and IC'Alps

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its participation as an Official Sponsor and exhibitor (booth #A3) of the first World Quantum Cannes Festival, taking place November 17 - 18, 2026 at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France. Carlos Moreira, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SEALSQ, is among the Festival's speakers. On November 19, SEALSQ will extend the week with its Quantum Days event, featuring a full day of keynotes, panels and business meetings at the Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic. The Quantum Days event is listed in the official World Quantum Cannes Festival program and free of charge for Festival participants.

The World Quantum Cannes Festival is organized with the Alpes-Maritimes Department, the City of Cannes and the EuropIA Institute. Its Honorary Committee is chaired by Nobel laureate Alain Aspect and its Scientific Committee by Professor Rainer Blatt of the University of Innsbruck. With more than 1200 attendees and 200 speakers from quantum companies, research institutes, investors, governments and industrial end users, the Festival aims to move quantum technologies from research to industrialization and to connect the companies building them with those ready to adopt them.

SEALSQ Quantum Days event takes that conversation to its practical, industrial and strategic consequences. As governments and industries prepare for the post-quantum era, digital sovereignty, trust, resilience and technological independence are becoming strategic priorities. The program brings together technology leaders, cybersecurity experts, investors and strategic partners to explore how trusted infrastructure can be built for a world beyond quantum, from secure semiconductors to sovereign digital ecosystems. Attendees will also be able to book one-to-one meetings with SEALSQ experts and business leaders throughout the day.

Program highlights include:

. Opening keynote: "From Quantum Capabilities to Quantum Systems," by Carlos Moreira.

. "Quantum Computing That Works: From Hardware to Hybrid Systems," a panel with QuantA, Quobly and Daniel Brau, Chief Quantum Officer of SEALSQ.

. "Post-Quantum Cryptography: Revolution or Simple Evolution?" a keynote by Pierre-Yvan Liardet, Chief Scientist at eShard.

. "Challenges and Opportunities on the Migration Path towards Post-Quantum Security," real-life feedback from LEGIC, Eviden, Hitachi Energy and Precise Biometrics.

. "Cybersecurity in the AI and Quantum Era," a keynote by Loïc Hamon, Chief Operating Officer of SEALSQ.

. "Powered by LEGIC and Secured by SEALSQ," an inspirational talk by Mehdi Elhaoussine, General Manager of LEGIC.

. "Vision and Strategy for a Quantum-Safe PKI Migration," a panel with Hitachi Cyber and WISeQey Trust Services. WISeQey Corp (Nasdaq: WQEY) is the parent company of SEALSQ.

. "QASIC: Quantum-Resistant ASIC Design for Automotive and Medical Applications," a keynote by David Fresneau, Strategic Marketing Director of IC'Alps, SEALSQ's ASIC design subsidiary.

. "Engineering the Quantum Edge in Orbit," a panel on post-quantum chips and payload integration for the WISeSat.Space constellation. WISeSat.Space Holdings (Nasdaq: SAIQ) is a SEALSQ sister company.

. A closing fireside chat between Carlos Moreira and Nick Farina, CEO of EeroQ.

The event comes at a moment of strong momentum for SEALSQ. On October 27, the Company announced that QS7001 V1 has passed all physical and functional security tests of its Common Criteria EAL5+ technical evaluation at SERMA, a milestone that also benefits VaultIC409 and QVault TPM, built on the same hardware platform. Both products will be shown at electronica 2026 in Munich the week before Cannes. SEALSQ has announced that as of September 30, 2026, 42 prospective customers and partners were evaluating QS7001 and QVault TPM.

In quantum, SEALSQ builds its capabilities through acquisitions and technical partnerships. Through its SEALQuantum business, it acquired Miraex and its quantum photonic interconnect technology, led the EUR 115 million Series A of Quobly, followed by a $5 million commercial agreement to integrate cryo-CMOS IP and post-quantum security into Quobly's silicon quantum computing platforms, and invested in EeroQ, the Chicago-based company developing an electron-on-helium architecture.

"Cannes is where the quantum industry is moving from promise to products," said Mr. Moreira. "Quantum computing will change how we compute, and it will also break the cryptography that protects today's infrastructure. Trust has to be issued in hardware. With Quantum Days, we bring together the people building quantum systems and the people securing them, so that both move forward together."

"Our customers are not asking whether to migrate to post-quantum security, they are asking how and when," said Mr. Hamon. "Quantum Days is built around their questions: certified chips, PKI migration, custom ASICs and the real-life experience of companies that have already started."

Registration for SEALSQ Quantum Days is open at Participation is free for World Quantum Cannes Festival attendees. More information on the Festival is available at

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.