RANE Partners With ISM To Help Global Supply Chain Professionals Get Ahead Of Disruption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership gives ISM's global member community preferred access to RANE's risk intelligence platform, helping supply chain leaders get ahead of geopolitical, tariff, supplier, and logistics risk before it disrupts operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE, a global risk intelligence company delivering decision-grade intelligence for leading organizations, today announced a new partnership with Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®), the world's first and largest not-for-profit supply chain association. Under the agreement, RANE becomes part of ISM's member benefit program, giving ISM's global member community across 100-plus countries preferred access to RANE's Enterprise Risk Intelligence Platform and its objective, actionable risk intelligence and insights.

Supply chain professionals are navigating a risk environment that shifts by the week: tariff and trade policy changes, sanctions and export-control actions, regional conflict and geopolitical instability, extreme weather and climate-driven disruption, port and logistics bottlenecks, cyberattacks on suppliers, and financial distress further down the supply base. Static reporting and generic news feeds struggle to keep pace, leaving procurement and supply chain leaders reacting to disruptions after they have already hit cost, continuity, or compliance.

RANE's platform is built to close that gap. It combines real-time monitoring, forecasting, and analysis from expert in-house analysts with workflow tools that help organizations move from signals to informed decisions, surfacing the risks that matter to a specific supply chain in time to act on them.

Through the partnership, ISM members will receive:



Preferred pricing on RANE's Enterprise Risk Intelligence Platform

Supply chain–specific intelligence and briefings, including supplier and country risk monitoring and trade and tariff tracking On-demand access to RANE analysts for time-sensitive questions when a disruption is unfolding



"Supply chain leaders can't afford to learn about a risk after it has already hit their operations," said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. "They need decision-grade intelligence: vetted, contextualized, and delivered in time to act. Partnering with ISM puts that intelligence directly in the hands of the professionals who keep global supply chains moving, so they can get ahead of disruption instead of chasing it."

The RANE member benefit is available now for ISM members. Details on enrollment and access will be shared through ISM's member communications and at ismworld.org/partner-benefits.

About RANE

RANE is a global risk intelligence partner for organizations operating in complex and uncertain environments. We deliver decision-grade intelligence that turns uncertainty into strategic action, integrating geopolitical, security, cyber, and compliance risk into a connected view that drives confident decisions. Leading multinational corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, and risk professionals trust RANE's objective, forward-looking intelligence. Learn more at .

About ISM

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) empowers supply chain professionals at every stage of their career through world-class education, globally recognized certifications, a vibrant professional community, and the market-moving ISM® PMI® Reports. Founded in 1915, ISM serves a community of over 200,000 practitioners in more than 100 countries. Learn more at ismworld.org.

Contact

Greg Radner

Chief Marketing Officer

RANE

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