Edible Garden CEO Jim Kras To Discuss Innovation And Diversification At 2026 Ceag World Conference & Expo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discussion to Highlight Proprietary Technologies and Partnerships with Square Roots and Caney Fork Farms as Foundations for Growth Beyond Core CEA







Jim Kras will discuss Diversification Beyond Core CEA at CEAg World Conference & Expo

BELVIDERE, NJ, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), organic and sustainable produce, and developer of the Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and Farm-to-Formula® platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jim Kras will participate in the 2026 CEAg World Conference & Expo, taking place November 10–11, 2026, in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina.

Mr. Kras will participate in a session titled“Diversification Beyond Core CEA” on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. He is expected to discuss how Edible Garden is building on its growing expertise, proprietary technologies and retail relationships to expand into value-added foods, clean-label nutrition and ready-to-drink beverages. The discussion will also address how strategic partnerships can support product innovation, broaden sourcing capabilities and create opportunities for growth beyond traditional greenhouse operations.

“Innovation has always been central to Edible Garden, from our patented GreenThumb software and Self-Watering displays to our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach to growing and delivering fresh produce,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden.“Our Farm-to-Formula® strategy builds on that foundation by connecting our agricultural expertise with opportunities in clean-label foods, nutrition and ready-to-drink beverages. Diversification means applying what we do well to new categories where we believe we can create value for retailers and consumers.”

Edible Garden's recent partnerships with Square Roots and Caney Fork Farms are intended to support this diversification strategy. The Square Roots relationship adds a collaborative avenue for exploring crop innovation and new product concepts, while the Caney Fork Farms partnership brings regenerative agriculture into the Company's broader supply strategy. Together, these relationships are intended to complement Edible Garden's CEA capabilities and support a broader range of ingredients, products and market opportunities.

“Our partnerships with Square Roots and Caney Fork Farms demonstrate how we are bringing complementary expertise into our business,” Mr. Kras continued.“We see opportunities to connect innovation in controlled environment agriculture with regenerative farming and product development, helping us broaden our offering while pursuing a more flexible operating model. As we develop our Prairie Hills ready-to-drink platform, these relationships can help inform future product innovation and support our goal of building a more diversified revenue base across fresh produce and shelf-stable nutrition.”

The CEAg World Conference & Expo brings together commercial growers, industry executives, technology providers, and other stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of controlled environment agriculture. The 2026 conference will focus on practical strategies for improving profitability, managing costs, strengthening customer relationships, and building more resilient growing operations.

Additional information about the conference is available at .

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden's proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software-protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2-optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart's Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG's Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®-plant and whey protein powders-and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company's offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at .

For Pulp products, visit .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit .

Watch the Company's latest corporate video here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as“expand,”“extend,”“transform,”“strategy,”“advance,”“create,”“initiative,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's ability to expand and strengthen its operations, the development of the Company's ready-to-drink manufacturing facility in Webster City, Iowa, the Company's Farm-to-Formula® strategy, the anticipated benefits of its partnerships with Square Roots and Caney Fork Farms, and its plans to diversify products, markets and revenue streams. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those described in the“Risk Factors” section and other sections of the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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Jim Kras will discuss Diversification Beyond Core CEA at CEAg World Conference & Expo