Asure Software And Vertex Announce Strategic Alliance To Expand Payroll Tax Management Reach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Partnership Brings Together Payroll Tax Calculation and Compliance to Expand in the U.S. Enterprise Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management software and payroll tax management solutions, and Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), the Decision-to-DefenseTM global indirect tax and compliance company, today announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver an improved payroll tax calculation and compliance offering to the U.S. enterprise market.

The partnership includes Vertex's payroll tax calculation technology with Asure's Payroll Tax Management infrastructure for tax filing, remittance, W-2 processing, agency notice management and interaction with thousands of federal, state and local taxing authorities.

For Asure, the agreement creates an important new distribution channel for its Payroll Tax Management business and provides an opportunity to expand Asure's share of the U.S. payroll tax compliance market.

“This partnership has the potential to improve access to Asure Payroll Tax Management,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure Software.“Vertex has spent decades building sophisticated payroll tax calculation technology and relationships across the enterprise payroll ecosystem. Asure has built the infrastructure which sits along beside it -moving the money, filing the taxes, managing W-2s, resolving notices and interacting with tax agencies. Bringing those capabilities together creates a compelling end-to-end payroll tax solution and another meaningful avenue for Asure to gain market share.”

Three New Paths to Payroll Tax Management Growth

The strategic alliance establishes multiple commercial channels through which the companies expect to expand their respective payroll tax businesses. As enterprises modernize payroll and ERP infrastructure, the companies intend to offer customers a migration path that combines modern tax calculation technology with outsourced payroll tax filing and compliance.

First, Asure will be able to offer Vertex payroll tax calculation technology together with Asure Payroll Tax Management to Asure customers and prospects. The side-by-side offering expands Asure's ability to compete for organizations seeking a one-stop payroll tax calculation and downstream tax filing, remittance and compliance solution.

Second, the companies expect to pursue opportunities within the payroll and HCM provider ecosystem. The partnership can pair Vertex technology with Asure's existing relationships with payroll service providers and other application service providers, creating another potential source of recurring Payroll Tax Management customers.

Together, these channels make it easier for Asure to be considered beyond customers purchasing tax filing services independently and into organizations seeking a more comprehensive payroll tax technology and compliance solution.

Moving Upstream in the Payroll Tax Technology Stack

Payroll tax management requires two complementary capabilities: accurately determining what an employer owes and then successfully depositing, filing and reconciling those obligations with government agencies.

Vertex brings nearly five decades of tax experience and decades of tax technology expertise, along with many years of cloud-based payroll tax calculation capabilities covering federal, state and local requirements in the United States and Canada.

Asure brings the operational compliance infrastructure that follows calculation, including tax filing, remittance, W-2 preparation, notice and amendment management and government agency interaction. Asure currently provides payroll tax and compliance services supporting more than 100,000 businesses and more than two million employees nationwide, plus a growing number of large enterprises representing multiple millions of employees

The partnership therefore expands Asure's position from payroll tax compliance provider toward a broader end-to-end payroll tax solution.

"Payroll tax is one of the most complex compliance obligations an employer carries, and the requirements change constantly across thousands of jurisdictions," said Chirag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Vertex. "Vertex has spent decades helping organizations calculate payroll taxes accurately. Working with Asure connects that calculation expertise with filing and remittance, helping create a more seamless path from determining what's owed to meeting those obligations."

“The financial significance is not simply another referral agreement,” Goepel said.“It is about distribution. Every additional payroll platform, enterprise relationship and technology ecosystem that can connect to Asure PTM expands access. Our objective is straightforward: make Asure the infrastructure layer behind an increasing share of payroll tax filings and tax money movement in the United States.”

About Asure Software

Asure Software (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management solutions delivered as Payroll, Payroll Tax Management, HR compliance and related services. Asure's Payroll Tax Management infrastructure supports tax filing, remittance, W-2 processing, agency notice management and other payroll tax compliance requirements for businesses and payroll providers across the United States.

For more information, visit AsureSoftware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the strategic partnership, potential customer adoption, market opportunities, addressable market expansion, revenue opportunities, market-share gains, product integration, customer migrations and future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers should refer to Asure Software's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's business. Asure undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

Asure Software

617-335-5058

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