Zomee Announces Industry-Leading Warranty Protection, Giving Moms More Confidence In Every Pump

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Doubling down on its commitment to product quality and customer support

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomee, a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms, understands that for moms navigating the daily demands of motherhood, a reliable breast pump isn't just another baby product, it's an essential part of their daily routine. Whether pumping at home, at work, or on the go, moms deserve to feel confident that their breast pump will function properly. To reinforce its confidence in the quality, performance and durability of its products, Zomee today announced expanded warranty protection across its entire breast pump lineup, offering moms even greater peace of mind with coverage of up to four years on select models.

"We know moms have enough on their minds without having to worry about whether their breast pump will continue working when they need it most," said Dina Shanowitz, founder and CEO of Zomee. "Enhancing the duration of our warranties is more than a product promise, it's a reflection of our commitment to creating top-quality products and standing alongside moms every step of the way. With many insurance plans now only covering a new pump every three years, with our longer warranties, many moms will be able to use their pumps across multiple pregnancies without worry."

More Years of Coverage, More Confidence for Moms

Zomee's new industry-leading warranty protection expands the coverage for Zomee's tabletop and wearable hospital-grade breast pumps, offering support that exceeds the standard warranty periods of most leading brands. Many brands require eligible defective products to undergo repairs, which can leave moms without their pump for long periods of time. Zomee wants to ensure that, should moms encounter an issue with their Zomee pump, they will not have to wait for a repaired device. Instead, Zomee will provide full pump replacement* to help ensure moms have the best possible pumping experience.

Zomee's new warranty protection details include:



3-Year Warranty



Zomee Mother's NatureTM W1 Warming Wearable Breast Pump



Zomee Fit Breast Pump



Zomee Z2 Breast Pump



4-Year Warranty





Zomee Mother's NatureTM H1 Breast Pump For complete warranty details, eligibility requirements and support, please visit . A Promise That Goes Beyond the Pump

Zomee is committed to making motherhood easier by providing accessible, innovative breast pumps, educational resources, and support designed to help women throughout their maternity journey.







The Zomee Mom LineTM









The breastfeeding and nursing journey can often feel isolating and overwhelming, whether for a new, experienced or working mom, which is why Zomee offers The Mom LineTM, a free, trusted online resource designed to help moms feel supported, informed, and empowered throughout pregnancy, postpartum, and breastfeeding.







Fully staffed by real moms and certified Lactation Consultants, The Zomee Mom Line connects moms with free expert guidance, practical product tips, and personalized support, ensuring every question is answered and no mom feels alone, from first latch to weaning and every stage in between.







Perfect Fit PromiseTM The right fit makes all the difference. With our Perfect Fit PromiseTM if you need a different size than what's included, we'll send you a FREE pair in the size you need - no hassle, no extra cost. More details are available here Perfect Fit Promise.

Join the growing Zomee community and follow along for updates, resources, and support on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube and the Zomee Blog. To learn more about Zomee, visit . To shop the full range of products, please visit our Amazon storefront. *The new warranty coverage applies to eligible products purchased on or after October 22, 2026, with coverage beginning on the original purchase date. Proof of purchase is required for warranty claims, and additional documentation or video evidence may be requested. Coverage applies to manufacturer defects in materials or workmanship during the applicable warranty period. Normal wear and tear, accidental damage, misuse, unauthorized repairs and other exclusions apply. About Zomee

Zomee is a trusted maternity and baby care brand created by moms for moms to support every stage of the nursing journey. Recently named one of the most trusted brands by parents in 2026 by USA TODAY and recipient of a Mom's Choice award, Zomee continues to earn the confidence of families nationwide through its commitment to innovation, accessibility, and care. Zomee was founded in Pompano Beach, Fla., by a mom of five, Dina Shanowitz, with a mission to empower and uplift moms at every step of their parenting journey. The woman-owned and family-run company has a strong commitment to providing comfort, cutting-edge technology, and affordable access with its high-quality, hospital-grade breast pumps and select essentials that make motherhood easier and more comfortable. From its new Mother's Nature line to its signature Zomee Z2 and Zomee Fit breast pumps to a full range of practical essentials, Zomee's product lineup is crafted to fit seamlessly into the lifestyles of busy moms. The brand is proud to offer products that are covered by most insurance plans, ensuring that every mother, regardless of income or background, has access to tools that support her breastfeeding goals. Through its free online resources, The Mom LineTM and Zomee Mom MomentsTM, Zomee offers expert support, personal and educational content, and a vibrant, supportive network. Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

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