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You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

THE COMPANY: ServiceTitan is an operating systems provider for the buildings and trade industries. ServiceTitan recently launched an AI offering, named“Max,” which had purportedly doubled in terms of deployed locations during ServiceTitan's first quarter of 2027.

THE REVELATION: On September 8, 2026, ServiceTitan revealed that its year-over-year gross transaction volume slowed to 17%. ServiceTitan also disclosed that its Max rollout would reduce near-term revenue by approximately $4-$5 million, including roughly $2 million in waived onboarding fees for customers migrating to Max. On this news, the price of ServiceTitan stock fell nearly 30%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

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