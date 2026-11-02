MARA Schedules Conference Call For Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Miami, FL, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, will hold a webcast and conference call on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Financial results will be published in a shareholder letter prior to the call on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link. The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty joining the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ....

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is a global, energy-backed digital infrastructure enterprise. We acquire, develop, and operate scarce powered assets at scale, with 1.9 GW of energized capacity today across nearly 20 sites on 4 continents, and a clear path to approximately 4.8 GW. Our vertically integrated model spans power, land, and compute, designed to deliver the speed, certainty, and reliability that AI, HPC, cloud, and enterprise customers need. Backed by almost a decade of operating power-intensive compute at industrial scale, Bitcoin mining is our operating foundation, providing a source of flexibility and keeping sites operating and generating revenue while we develop higher-value infrastructure paths.

For more information, visit , or follow us on:

Twitter: @MARA

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Instagram: @maraholdingsinc

MARA Company Contact:

Telephone: 800-804-1690

Email: ...

MARA Media Contact:

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