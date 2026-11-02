The Waqf Fund Publishes First Annual Report, Marking Milestone In Charitable Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The audited report from one of the UK's largest and fastest growing Waqf funds, details £3.7 million invested in three commercial properties during 2025, with returns set to fund future charitable projects

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waqf Fund, one of the UK's largest and fasted growing funds of its kind, has published its first official audited annual report, detailing progress during 2025 as it established the foundations for a long-term model of charitable giving through Sharia-compliant investments.







During its inaugural year, The Waqf Fund invested £3.7 million in three commercial properties, establishing an investment portfolio designed to generate ongoing rental income. The properties, located in Bredbury, Stockport and Congleton, are held under lease agreements of five to ten years.

In line with its endowment model, returns are allocated to charitable projects, operational costs and reinvestment, with charitable distributions scheduled throughout 2026 following the first full annual investment cycle.

A subsidiary of the UK humanitarian charity Human Appeal, The Waqf Fund is dedicated to reviving the Islamic tradition of waqf, an endowment in which the original capital is preserved while the returns generated are used to support charitable causes. The model aims to provide sustained funding for humanitarian and development work, rather than relying solely on one-off donations.

The report also documents a year of organisational development, including the Fund's rebrand, the launch of a new website, and work to build public understanding of waqf and its role in sustainable charitable giving.

Morshed Alam, Waqf Manager at The Waqf Fund, said:“Our first year has been about laying the foundations in place to make The Waqf Fund a sustainable source of funding for charitable work. By investing we are building an endowment model that can preserve its original capital while using the returns to support humanitarian projects year after year. We now look forward to directing those returns towards projects that make a practical difference in our commitment to communities in need.”

Since the period covered by the report, The Waqf Fund's investment portfolio has grown from £3.7 million to £6.2 million. The charity continues to diversify its assets while maintaining its commitment to Islamic finance principles, and plans to fund at least one live project in each of its main waqf sectors, including water, food aid, education, healthcare, livelihoods and orphan care.

The publication of the annual report marks an important milestone in The Waqf Fund's commitment to transparency and accountability, setting out its financial position, investment activity and plans to build a sustainable source of charitable funding for the future.

The full 2025 Annual Report is available at

About The Waqf Fund

The Waqf Fund is a registered charity in England and Wales and a subsidiary of the UK humanitarian charity Human Appeal. Human Appeal was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations.

To learn more about The Waqf Fund, please visit

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at