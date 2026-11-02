LITE Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Buyout Fairly Values Lumentum Holdings Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITE shareholders will receive just the equivalent of 4.5 shares of Marvell common stock for each share of Lumentum common stock they own. The transaction has an implied enterprise value of $115 billion for Lumentum, representing approximately $1,132 per share of Lumentum common stock; Ademi LLP is investigating the deal price, benefits to company insiders, and restrictions on competing offers

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MILWAUKEE, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating whether the proposed acquisition of Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) by Marvell, provides fair value to Lumentum's public shareholders and whether Lumentum's Board adequately protected shareholder interests in negotiating and approving the transaction.

Are You a LITE Shareholder?

If you own Lumentum shares, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you about the proposed acquisition and your rights as a shareholder.

You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?

The purchase price and whether it adequately reflects Lumentum's value and future prospects;Substantial change-of-control benefits available to Lumentum insiders in connection with the transaction;Restrictions on competing transactions, including a significant termination penalty that may discourage another potential buyer from making a superior proposal; and

The conduct of Lumentum's Board of Directors in negotiating and approving the transaction and whether the Board fulfilled its duties to public shareholders.

What Should LITE Shareholders Do?

Contact Ademi LLP to discuss your rights and our investigation. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Email: ...

About Ademi LLP

Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE: Ademi LLP