Inuvo's Intentkey Puts Custom Audiences Live On Safari And Iphone Within 24 Hours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IntentKey maintains iOS reach and campaign performance as Apple's latest privacy changes take hold

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven advertising technology, today announced that advertisers can have custom audiences live on Safari and iPhone within 24 hours through IntentKey®'s managed service. Since Apple's iOS 27 update, IntentKey has kept the same share of impressions on iPhone, with no change in client performance.

Apple's iOS 27 update further limits how advertisers can recognize people in Safari, a challenge for advertising technology that depends on following people from site to site. IntentKey works differently. It is a large language model that reads content across the open web to understand interest and intent, with no cookies and no personal data attached to a profile. Roughly a third of IntentKey's iPhone traffic now runs on iOS 27, and that share is climbing as advertisers head into the holiday season. Delivery has held throughout.

IntentKey's reach on Safari isn't new. Inuvo first announced IntentKey reaching Safari without cookies in 2022, and again in 2023 when Apple tightened tracking in iOS 17.

The offering gives advertisers three things:



Custom audiences from a brief. Advertisers and agencies send the brief behind an audience: who they want to reach and why. IntentKey turns it into a custom audience built on interest and intent.

Live within 24 hours. Once the campaign plan is approved, IntentKey has the audience live through its managed service within 24 hours. Delivery on Safari and iPhone. Managed campaigns reach Safari on iPhone, iPad and Mac, and have since the day iOS 27 shipped.



"Apple's update has exposed a fundamental difference in how advertising technology is built," said Rob Buchner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo. "Much of the industry depends on recognizing people to reach them. IntentKey was built to understand what audiences care about without needing to know who anyone is. That's why our delivery on Safari held. More of Apple's audience moves to iOS 27 every week, right as holiday budgets are being spent, and we can have an advertiser's audience live within a day."

"We've kept serving the same share of impressions on iPhone since iOS 27 shipped, with no change in client performance," said Amir Bakhshaie, SVP, IntentKey at Inuvo. "If anything, it shows we built IntentKey the right way."

Advertisers and agencies can submit an audience brief at inuvo.com/safari.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a disruptive AI specifically designed for modeling media audiences. IntentKey® AI is a patented technology capable of identifying customer engagement based on real-time media consumption. Our models refresh every 5 minutes and know, with precision, why prospects are interested in a product or brand, predicting purchase intent 24 hours before legacy programmatic systems can respond to buying signals. Inuvo's language-based AI does not rely on consumer IDs, keeping Inuvo on the vanguard of consumer data privacy. To learn more, visit .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to Inuvo's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions, and prospects are“forward-looking statements” and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in Inuvo's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading“Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Inuvo's website at Investor Relations – Inuvo®. All information in this press release is current as of the date of release, and Inuvo undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Investor Contact:

Derric Ciccone

President & Chief Financial Officer, Inuvo, Inc.

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