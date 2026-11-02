Smartpm Selected By Digital Realty To Standardize Construction Schedule Analytics Across Global Data Center Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-Year Agreement Supports Digital Realty's Global Design Engineering & Construction Organization With Advanced Schedule Intelligence, Risk Identification, and Project Performance Analytics

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartPM Technologies, the leader in construction schedule analytics and Automated Project ControlsTM, has officially announced that Digital Realty, the world's largest cloud- and carrier-neutral data center platform, has selected SmartPM as its enterprise schedule analytics platform. The three-year agreement will support Digital Realty's Design Engineering & Construction (DE&C) organization across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Selected following a comprehensive evaluation process, SmartPM will help Digital Realty establish a more standardized approach to schedule oversight, project controls, and portfolio reporting across its global construction program. The deployment includes approximately 60 project slots and professional services to support implementation, analytics, and adoption.

As owners continue to manage increasingly complex capital programs, schedule transparency and early risk identification have become critical to successful delivery. SmartPM's Automated Project ControlsTM platform transforms construction schedule data into actionable intelligence, helping organizations improve visibility, strengthen accountability, and make more informed decisions across their portfolios.

“Construction teams have more project data than ever, but more data doesn't automatically mean better decisions,” shared Michael Pink, Co-Founder and CEO of SmartPM.“What matters is being able to quickly understand what's changing, where risk is building, and what needs attention. Working with Digital Realty gives us an opportunity to put that intelligence into the hands of teams managing incredibly complex projects at scale, and help them act on it before issues become outcomes.”

The agreement further strengthens SmartPM's growing footprint within the data center market, where owners are seeking standardized analytics, objective performance measurement, and portfolio-level visibility across geographically distributed projects.

Digital Realty will leverage SmartPM to improve consistency in schedule management, gain deeper insight into project performance, and support more data-driven project controls practices across its construction portfolio.

The implementation supports Digital Realty's ongoing technology transformation initiatives and reflects a broader industry shift toward data-driven project oversight, standardized reporting, and scalable construction analytics. SmartPM will work alongside Digital Realty stakeholders globally to help establish a common framework for measuring schedule performance and project health.

About SmartPM Technologies

SmartPM Technologies is the leader in construction schedule analytics and Automated Project ControlsTM. The SmartPM platform transforms schedule data into actionable intelligence, providing owners, contractors, and project teams with real-time visibility into project health, schedule quality, risk, and performance. By automating complex schedule analysis, SmartPM helps organizations improve predictability, reduce risk, and make more informed project decisions. For more information, visit

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Morgan Van Rhee

Senior Account Executive

The MicDrop Agency

...