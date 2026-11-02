Deep Conduit Signature Identified Near Lawson 4 Expands Commercial Potential Of Canada's First Subsurface Natural Hydrogen System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Confirmation of the Lawson Conduit and newly interpreted four-way structural closure near Lawson 4, combined with reprocessing of proprietary 3D seismic data through integration of rich new datasets, has further de-risked the upcoming completions round at the Lawson Complex as MAX Power targets a new primary energy source at scale

Video: MAX Power Rings the CSE Opening Bell



REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report that GLJ Ltd., in collaboration with MAX Power's geological team, has identified the signature of a deep conduit near Lawson 4, providing new insight into the structural framework of the Lawson Natural Hydrogen Complex through integration of multiple datasets from Lawson 1 to Lawson 4 and reprocessing of proprietary 3D seismic data acquired earlier this year. The optimized model further de-risks the upcoming completions program at Lawson and highlights new discovery potential as MAX Power targets the world's first large-scale commercialization of Natural Hydrogen.

Highlights



Lawson 1 to Lawson 4 are connected by a faulted fracture system along the flanks of the Lawson Conduit and GLJ's newly interpreted apex of the Lawson structure featuring 4-way closure, further underscoring the volume and size potential of this system;

The Lawson Conduit exceeds the current limits of depth detection, suggesting rooting at a deep crustal level;

Integration of rich data sets (igneous and metamorphic geology, borehole-derived petrophysics covering Lawson 1 to Lawson 4, and regional 2D seismic) with the Lawson Complex 3D Survey will allow for precise targeting of perforation intervals to maximize potential flow, concentrations and volume; GLJ's dynamic new imaging of the basement complex will soon be further augmented by a large state-of-the-art aeromagnetic survey covering Lawson and other MAX Power land packages. This work is intended to provide a seismic template for the entire Genesis Trend and elsewhere to further enhance drill targeting and new discovery potential across 2.5-million acres of permitted ground.



Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power Chief Geoscientist, commented: "Lawson 4 was indeed a discovery within a discovery, and it has contributed to a much better understanding of the basement plumbing system and the overlying sedimentary beds. We know the rocks at Lawson like never before and the generative mechanisms for Natural Hydrogen in this area. The diligence of GLJ and our team is allowing MAX Power to target a resource of both size and quality in the upcoming completions round, while also identifying new potential discovery zones within the Lawson Complex. The fact we can scale this up to cover 2.5 million acres or more for a potential new primary energy source speaks to a possible nation-building opportunity that uranium and potash have also given to Saskatchewan."

Unlocking The Discovery Power of Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan

It has become increasingly clear to GLJ and the MAX Power geological team that the key to unlocking the Natural Hydrogen potential of south-central Saskatchewan begins with the definition of basement-hosted Natural Hydrogen "kitchens". These "kitchens", starting with the Lawson Discovery, combine the appropriate source rocks (mafic/alkaline intrusive complexes) that are associated with regional rift and fault systems. Furthermore, they have been flooded with the brines necessary to generate Natural Hydrogen from a fluid flow event that oxidizes ferrous iron, this in turn being associated with flanking structural and stratigraphic traps created within the overlying sedimentary rock sequences.

Lawson 4 Overview

Lawson 4 was the third well of MAX Power's commercial validation drill program, following up on success in each of the first three wells including the Lawson 1 Discovery Well featuring free gas flow to surface following perforation, evidence of a potentially large reservoir with strong drive mechanism, and Natural Hydrogen concentrations up to 286,000 parts per million (28.6%) in gas samples recovered from sealed core tubes (upcoming completions will re-enter Lawson 1).

Lawson 4 delivered the highest Natural Hydrogen readings to date at the Lawson Complex, based on drill rig gas detection instrumentation, and partially intersected the Lawson Conduit as described above at a measured depth of 2,310.5 meters. It features a thick basal Cambrian reservoir with high permeability and porosity, and shows potential for very strong reservoir drive that will be tested in upcoming completions. At least six intervals have been selected for perforation at Lawson 4 from the basement complex to shallower formations.

The Natural Hydrogen system at Lawson 4 occurs within fractured mafic country rock that core analysis suggests has undergone both iron redox and serpentinization reactions (generative mechanisms for Natural Hydrogen), subject to confirmation from isotopic data from the completions program. The metamorphosed ortho-amphibolites with gneissic bands in the alkaline intrusive rock, shown in photos below, are believed to contribute to the generation of Natural Hydrogen which has migrated along a highly porous and permeable fault zone and has been trapped along flanking micro- fractures and stratigraphic seals.

Figure 1 – Lawson 4 Core Photo A









Figure 2 – Lawson 4 Core Photo B









Figure 3 – Lawson 4 Core Photo C









Figure 4 – Lawson 4 Core Photo D









Figure 5 – Lawson 4 Core Photo E









CEO Commentary

Mr. Rob Norris, MAX Power CEO, commented: "We are on a mission to make history through the discovery of a new primary energy source in Saskatchewan. We are eagerly anticipating the start of completions at Lawson, likely during the week of November 9. We will also be conducting site visits this month with major groups from overseas. As we build out the Lawson Discovery, we are examining creative ways to scale up the opportunity across our 2.5-million-acre land package."

Why This Matters to Investors

MAX Power's latest findings represent an important advance in understanding the scale, architecture and potential commercial significance of the Lawson Natural Hydrogen system. What began with Canada's first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen discovery is evolving into a far more detailed geological picture: A deep conduit, an interconnected fault and fracture network, and a newly interpreted four-way structural closure that may provide the conditions necessary for Natural Hydrogen generation, migration and accumulation. Significantly, the interpreted conduit extends beyond the current limits of seismic imaging, leaving its full depth and extent unresolved.

The timing is particularly important. With Lawson completions approaching, MAX Power is no longer relying solely on geological indicators to guide its next steps. Data from four wells at the Lawson Complex, core analysis, petrophysics and reprocessed 3D seismic have been integrated to identify and prioritize the intervals most prospective for Natural Hydrogen deliverability. The upcoming tests will provide critical information on concentrations, sustained flow rates, pressure and reservoir connectivity, helping determine whether the geological potential identified at Lawson can translate into commercially viable production.

The broader implications extend well beyond Lawson. If the geological model continues to be supported by drilling and testing, MAX Power will have developed an increasingly sophisticated exploration framework that can be applied across its approximately 2.5 million permitted acres in Saskatchewan. The opportunity is therefore twofold: Advancing Lawson toward potential commercial development while improving the Company's ability to identify and evaluate additional Natural Hydrogen systems across the Genesis Trend and beyond.

For investors, this is the convergence of three important developments: A more clearly defined geological system, increasingly precise commercial testing targets, and an exploration model with potential application across an exceptionally large land position. The next phase will begin determining how much of that geological potential can be translated into a commercial energy resource.

H-NAT Summit in Paris

MAX Power is taking its Saskatchewan discovery story to the global Natural Hydrogen industry at the H-NAT Summit, November 3–4 at the Pullman Paris Bercy in France. A significant sponsor of the event, the Company will be represented by CEO Rob Norris, President Chad Levesque and other team members. At 9:00 am local time Tuesday, Mr. Levesque will present the Lawson Discovery story to an international audience of major energy companies, industry leaders, developers, geoscientists, investors and prospective customers as MAX Power builds the strategic relationships and advances the commercial validation necessary to help establish an entirely new primary energy industry.

MAX Power Rings Opening Bell at CSE

MAX Power CEO Rob Norris and President Chad Levesque rang the Canadian Securities Exchange Opening Bell on October 29, marking the Company's position as the Exchange's largest mining issuer by market capitalization. MAXX has also been a consistent daily dollar-volume leader on the CSE, often placing in the top three. The milestone brings added visibility to Saskatchewan's emerging Natural Hydrogen opportunity as MAX Power advances from discovery toward the testing required to evaluate commercial production. Watch the market open and comments from CEO Rob Norris by using the video link at the top of this news release, or by clicking the link immediately below:

"MAX Power" at NASA

NASA's MAX POWER Aerospace Technology Expo and Airshow takes place November 7–8 at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, celebrating aviation, space exploration and technological innovation. Although the shared name is a coincidence, hydrogen has a long history in space exploration: NASA has used liquid hydrogen as rocket fuel for decades. MAX Power is pursuing a potential new source of hydrogen beneath Saskatchewan, with upcoming testing at Lawson designed to assess its potential for commercially viable production.

Stay Connected by Following Us On

X (formerly Twitter): x.com/MaxPowerMining

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/max-power-mining-corp

Instagram: instagram.com/maxpowerminingcorp

YouTube: youtube.com/@maxpowerminingcorp

and by joining our Telegram channel: t.me/MaxpowerMining

Recent Videos

Video: The Next Chapter



Video: The Time is Now



What if the Answer to Natural Hydrogen Was Beneath Our Feet All Along?



President Chad Levesque On Significance of Lawson



What is Natural Hydrogen?



Genesis Explained: Its "Salt Barrier" Advantage and Proximity to Demand



The Genesis Trend's Industrial Corridor



Lawson – Canada's First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen



MAX Power Leaps at Lawson



Watch the Drill in Action



MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video



History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup



Figure 6 - MAX Power Drilling at Lawson 5 Well (October 2026)









Figure 7 - Genesis Trend Map – 475 km "Natural Hydrogen Highway"









About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2.5 million acres (~1 million hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals, which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Rob Norris, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

...

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

...

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

...

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "will" and similar expressions.

In this release, forward-looking information includes statements regarding the interpretation, extent and significance of the Lawson Conduit and associated geological structures; potential Natural Hydrogen generation, migration, accumulation and connectivity; the anticipated benefits of integrating well data with reprocessed 3D seismic; the timing, scope and results of completions and testing, including the anticipated start at Lawson during the week of November 9; the selection and performance of perforation intervals; anticipated isotopic analysis; the planned aeromagnetic survey and its application to exploration targeting; potential new discoveries and the scalability of the Company's exploration model; potential commercial production of Natural Hydrogen; and planned site visits and conference participation.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, that required regulatory approvals will be obtained, financing will be available on acceptable terms, planned exploration, appraisal and development activities will proceed as anticipated, equipment and personnel will be available as required, geological interpretations and technical results will support further advancement of the Company's projects, and market conditions will remain favourable.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development activities, geological and technical uncertainties, commercialization of Natural Hydrogen, reservoir performance, infrastructure availability, strategic partnership opportunities, market acceptance, commodity and energy prices, access to capital, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting requirements, and general economic, market and business conditions.

The Company's Natural Hydrogen projects remain at the exploration and evaluation stage. Further work may not confirm the interpreted conduit, its extent, reservoir connectivity or proposed hydrogen-generation mechanisms, and results at Lawson may not be replicated elsewhere. Drilling observations, gas detections, core analyses and geological or seismic interpretations do not, in themselves, establish commercially recoverable quantities of Natural Hydrogen or demonstrate the economic viability of production. Structural interpretations do not establish reservoir communication or sustained deliverability. Further testing, including isotopic analysis, technical evaluation and economic assessment will be required to assess whether the geological potential can support commercially viable production.

There can be no assurance that the Company's plans, expectations or objectives will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information regarding the Company and the risks and uncertainties affecting its business and operations is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at:













