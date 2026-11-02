Puritans, Plagues, And Promises Brings England's Turbulent Past To Life Through Family History

Puritans, Plagues, and Promises: Cole, Clarke, and Collier in England to America by William E Cole

William E. "Bill" Cole presents a researched historical narrative connecting faith, genealogy, and the remarkable journey that helped shape early America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- William E. "Bill" Cole introduces Puritans, Plagues, and Promises: Cole, Clarke, and Collier in England to America, a work of creative nonfiction that explores the lives of ordinary people whose extraordinary choices unfolded during one of England's most turbulent historical periods. Drawing upon extensive archival research, the book traces the experiences of families whose faith, resilience, and determination ultimately contributed to the settlement of colonial America. By blending documented history with compelling storytelling, the work offers readers a vivid perspective on events that continue to influence modern society.

In Puritans, Plagues, and Promises: Cole, Clarke, and Collier in England to America, readers follow the intertwined stories of the Cole, Clarke, and Collier families as they navigate religious persecution, political conflict, devastating outbreaks of plague, and shifting legal landscapes. The narrative examines the struggles faced by Puritans confronting powerful institutions while revealing how deeply personal decisions shaped broader historical movements. Supported by more than five hundred historical citations and numerous archival images, the book combines scholarly research with an engaging narrative accessible to both history enthusiasts and genealogy researchers.

Cole's inspiration for the book grew from years of exploring family history and uncovering overlooked records preserved within England's archives. His research revealed remarkable details about ancestors whose experiences reflected the broader social, religious, and political transformations of their era. Motivated by a desire to preserve these stories and place them within their historical context, he developed a narrative that connects individual lives with significant moments in English and American history.

Beyond recounting family history, the book examines enduring themes of faith, perseverance, justice, and the pursuit of religious freedom. It highlights the consequences of conflicts between individual conscience and institutional authority while illustrating how personal convictions often shaped the course of history. By presenting these events through carefully documented narratives, the book encourages readers to consider the lasting influence of historical decisions that helped define emerging ideas of liberty, governance, and community.

The book will appeal to readers interested in American history, English history, genealogy, religious history, and creative nonfiction. Historians, educators, family researchers, and general readers alike will appreciate its balance of historical documentation and engaging storytelling. Through its combination of extensive research and accessible narrative, the book provides valuable insight into the people and events that contributed to the Great Puritan Migration and the foundations of early America.

The book is now available-secure your copy here:

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William E. "Bill" Cole

BrightKey PR

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Puritans, Plagues, and Promises Brings England's Turbulent Past to Life Through Family History News Provided By BrightKey PR November 02, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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