Influential Women Showcases Carlee Garrison: Leading With Faith, Perseverance, And A Human-First Mindset In Education

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Assistant to the Dean of Liberal Arts at Amarillo College Combines Academic Excellence, Operational Expertise, and Community Service to Empower Students, Faculty, and ColleaguesAmarillo, Texas – Carlee Garrison serves as Executive Assistant to the Dean of Liberal Arts at Amarillo College, where she has built a successful career in higher education over the past four years. As a key point of contact for the division and its administrative team, she drives operational leadership, develops and mentors administrative assistants, coordinates travel and events, oversees a $4 million budget across 16 academic programs, and manages instructor compensation. Her specialties include executive and higher education administration, database management, analytical strategy, and operational process optimization – using pattern recognition to identify bottlenecks and streamline workflows. Carlee's professional journey also includes experience in independent field sales, which strengthened her communication, relationship-building, and problem-solving skills, all of which she now applies to leading division initiatives for faculty, staff, and students. Her achievements have been recognized with two institutional awards.Carlee earned her associate degree in Business Technology from Amarillo College, where she was recognized as the Outstanding Major in Business Technology, maintained a 4.0 GPA, and was selected as the 2024 Commencement Speaker. She then transferred to Tarleton State University, earning her Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Business Administration and Management, General, and graduating Summa Cum Laude. She reached these academic milestones while balancing her professional responsibilities. She is currently continuing her education through Tarleton State University's MBA Fast Track Program. Her commitment to lifelong learning also shows in her certifications, which include Mental Health First Aid, The Science of Well-Being, Foundations of Project Management, and Microsoft Office Specialist 2019. She is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society and COABE, reflecting her interest in adult and experiential learning.Carlee attributes her success to her faith, perseverance, and trust in God's plan for her life. In recent years, she has balanced education, career, and personal responsibilities, often pushing through late nights and demanding schedules to reach her goals. There were many moments when she wondered how she would accomplish everything, but through determination, prayer, and a belief that a greater purpose was guiding her, she kept moving forward. She has learned that every challenge is part of the journey, and by trusting the process, staying committed, and remaining resilient, she has reached milestones she once thought impossible. Looking back, she sees those demanding seasons as proof of what faith and persistence can accomplish.One of the best pieces of career advice Carlee has received is the reminder that her work is not brain surgery. That perspective helped her recognize that not every situation requires the same level of urgency or stress. She has learned to prioritize what truly matters, focus on what she can accomplish each day, and accept that some tasks can wait until tomorrow. The advice allows her to approach challenges with a calmer mindset, maintain balance, and give her best effort without feeling overwhelmed by pressure to do everything at once. Rather than treating every task as an emergency, she focuses her energy where it makes the greatest difference, a lesson she applies to both her professional responsibilities and her studies.Carlee encourages young women entering higher education and administrative leadership never to be afraid to use their voices. Their ideas, perspectives, and experiences have value, she believes, and it is important to advocate for themselves and confidently share their contributions. In her view, women's voices strengthen the institutions they serve, and every contribution matters. As women continue to make meaningful progress in leadership, she sees a responsibility to support one another, strive for excellence, and create opportunities for future generations. She urges young women to believe in their abilities, stay determined, and never allow obstacles or others' expectations to limit their potential.Carlee sees the biggest challenges and opportunities in higher education centered on growth, innovation, and adapting to the evolving needs of students and the workforce. At Amarillo College, new leadership has brought significant positive change, including a new Dean, a new Vice President overseeing the business office, and the college's first woman president, Jamelle Connor, whose vision for continued advancement has energized the institution. These transitions create opportunities to build on the college's recognition as an Aspen Award-winning community college and to strengthen its commitment to student success. The college continues to provide affordable, accessible education while expanding workforce development initiatives, including the Badger Bound dual credit program, which allows high school students to earn college credits toward a degree at no cost. With rising enrollment and growing partnerships with local schools, the college is also navigating the challenges of expanding faculty, increasing course availability, and developing resources to support more students. Carlee takes pride in being part of an institution so focused on creating pathways that empower students and positively impact the community.Faith, kindness, respect, and compassion are the values that guide Carlee in both work and life. She strives to let her faith in Jesus shape how she interacts with others and approaches challenges, and she believes in a human-first mindset built on genuine relationships, dignity, and empathy. Treating people with kindness and respect, she has found, creates an environment where individuals feel valued, supported, and empowered. When people lead with these values, she trusts that everything else has a way of falling into place. Those convictions extend into her community. She teaches Sunday school at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, where she is a member, and has volunteered with the Lone Star Kickers clogging team, performing at nursing homes, community events, and parades. She has also been involved with the Future Billionaires Club and Kappa Chi, a Christian organization, reflecting how naturally her faith and service extend into every part of her life.Carlee approaches her work and life with resilience, humility, and purpose, proving that steady faith and determination can turn demanding seasons into lasting achievements. Her story shows that a career in higher education can be built on service to others as much as on credentials. As she continues her studies and her service to Amarillo College, Carlee Garrison remains a reminder that leadership often begins with kindness and the courage to use one's voice.Learn More about Carlee Garrison:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Showcases Carlee Garrison: Leading With Faith, Perseverance, And A Human-First Mindset In Education News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 13:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.