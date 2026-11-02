Lisa A. Conway, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Turns Experience Into Advocacy For Patient Voice And Informed Consent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ELMHURST TOWNSHIP, PA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Social Worker, Author, Mental Health Advocate, and Speaker Draws on More Than 30 Years of Experience to Reduce Stigma and Advance Compassionate, Patient-Centered Mental Health CareElmhurst Township, Pennsylvania – Lisa A. Conway brings more than 30 years of experience in social work, mental health advocacy, and community support to her work as an author, speaker, and advocate. A graduate of Marywood University with a Master of Social Work, she began her career with the County Board of Social Services before expanding into nursing homes, domestic violence programs, homelessness support services, and hospice care. As a hospice bereavement coordinator, she supported families through grief for up to eight months after the loss of a loved one, and she supervised Master of Social Work students in their field placements, earning recognition for excellence in practicum education. Her specialties span social work and mental health, and she speaks both English and Spanish.Following her personal experiences with mental health treatment and the lasting cognitive challenges she associates with more than 100 electroconvulsive therapy treatments, Lisa transformed her journey into a platform for education and advocacy. She is the author of Shocked: Breaking the Stigma of Mental Illness and the Silence of Shock Therapy, a memoir that blends professional knowledge with lived experience to encourage transparency, ethical practices, and informed consent in psychiatric care. She will also be offering guided journals such as Hope Notes and personalized group mini retreats focused on self-esteem, resilience, and community. Her advocacy has been featured through podcasts, documentaries, news interviews, and mental health publications. Through her writing, she emphasizes that patients deserve to understand the full range of potential consequences before making treatment decisions, and that their voices must be heard and respected.Lisa associates a special message with all of her work: SHARING STORIES CREATES CONVERSATIONS. CONVERSATIONS CREATE HOPE. She emphasizes hope in her work because it relates so closely to suffering from mental illness and knowing what it takes to help people when they are contemplating taking their own lives. Everything about life requires HOPE.Her confidence in the value of her expertise and now personal experience with the mental health system fuels her mission to ensure every patient's voice is heard and patients are regarded with the utmost amount of regard and respect. She has volunteered with women's shelters, homeless missions, food pantries, supports clothing and backpack drives, and has tutored children from low-income families.Through her writing, speaking, and service, Lisa A. Conway continues to amplify patient voices and advance a more honest, humane approach to mental health care.Learn More about Lisa A. Conway:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Lisa A. Conway, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Turns Experience Into Advocacy For Patient Voice And Informed Consent News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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