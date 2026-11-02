Influential Women Profiles: Nicole Naeger Jordan, Driving Healthcare Commercialization & Developing Future Leaders

SAINTE GENEVIEVE, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Associate Director of Solution Design at Syneos Health and Adjunct Professor at Maryville University of Saint Louis Combines Proposal Strategy, AI Innovation, and Mentorship to Improve Patient Access to TherapiesSainte Genevieve, Missouri – Nicole Naeger Jordan is an accomplished healthcare commercialization and proposal strategy professional with extensive experience supporting the pharmaceutical industry through solution design, business development, and patient support initiatives. As Associate Director of Solution Design at Syneos Health, she collaborates with cross-functional teams to develop strategic, client-focused solutions that help pharmaceutical companies improve patient access to therapies through field sales, medical affairs, patient support, reimbursement, market access, and adherence programs. Since beginning her career in proposal management at Express Scripts in 2013, she has built more than a decade of expertise in proposal development, pricing strategy, and healthcare commercialization. She has also embraced innovation throughout her career, including integrating artificial intelligence to improve team efficiency and knowledge management. Her specialties include pharmaceutical proposal development, solution design, and higher education and professional instruction.Alongside her industry work, Nicole has spent more than a decade as an adjunct professor at Maryville University of Saint Louis, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in communication, leadership, organizational behavior, marketing analytics, and business. Her teaching allows her to share real-world industry insight with the next generation of business professionals. She holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing, a Master of Business Administration, and a Master of Arts in Strategic Communication and Leadership, all from Maryville, and she has earned the Certified ScrumMaster credential. Passionate about developing future professionals, she has created structured mentoring and leadership programs that connect emerging talent with experienced professionals while promoting effective communication, change management, and conflict resolution. She is equally committed to fostering organizational growth through mentorship, onboarding, and leadership development. She is a member of Syneos Health Developing Professionals and Women of Syneos Health.Nicole attributes her success to growing up around entrepreneurs, which inspired her to work hard, pursue higher education, and strive for excellence. She approaches every opportunity with a willingness to learn and go above and beyond, and she believes success is best achieved by helping others grow along the way. The best career advice she has received is never to give up on herself. Self-doubt and imposter syndrome may surface, but she believes in continuing to trust one's abilities, finding mentors, nurturing those relationships, and staying connected with people throughout a career, since paths often cross again. She considers mentorship one of the most valuable investments a professional can make.Nicole encourages young women entering her industry never to be afraid to ask questions or change their perspective. She advises them to stay inquisitive and ready to take on new and interesting projects, because a single question or project can redirect a career and lead to a role better than they ever imagined. She believes curiosity and openness to new experiences are among the most powerful tools for growth.Nicole sees artificial intelligence as one of the biggest opportunities in her field, where the industry is constantly seeking greater efficiency. She has taken the lead in bringing AI solutions to her team, serving as its subject matter expert, implementing ChatGPT knowledge bases, learning to build AI agents, and training colleagues to use these tools to streamline workflows and improve productivity. Her leadership on AI reflects her broader commitment to continuous learning and to helping colleagues adapt to new technology with confidence.Integrity and transparency are the values Nicole prioritizes most in her work and personal life. She believes in open, honest communication and in addressing challenges directly and collaboratively, working through friction openly rather than letting problems linger, qualities that have made her known for building strong teams and advancing innovative healthcare solutions. In her view, honest dialogue strengthens both teams and relationships.By uniting commercial strategy, teaching, and mentorship, Nicole helps organizations deliver meaningful outcomes for clients and patients alike. Her work reflects the belief that helping others grow is one of the surest paths to success. Nicole Naeger Jordan continues to show how curiosity, integrity, and a commitment to others can shape both an industry and the professionals who will lead it.Learn More about Nicole Naeger Jordan:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Profiles: Nicole Naeger Jordan, Driving Healthcare Commercialization & Developing Future Leaders News Provided By Influential Women November 02, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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