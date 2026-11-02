Noida: Man Orchestrates Shooting To Frame Neighbour In False Case, Conspiracy Uncovered By Cops

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 2 (IANS) The Gautam Buddha Nagar police on Monday unmasked a sensational conspiracy by a Greater Noida resident to falsely implicate his neighbour by orchestrating a shooting attack on him. The move to frame the neighbour was apparently driven by an old animosity between the two individuals.

The Dadri police unearthed the plot and also arrested three suspects in connection with the case. A country-made pistol used in the incident, two live cartridges, a CP Plus DVR, and a motorcycle were seized by the cops, used to carry out the offence.

Upon investigation, the police unearthed the secret plot, gathering information on how the shootout was orchestrated by the person to settle scores with the victim, with whom he had an altercation about a year ago and had since then nursed a desire to seek revenge.

The accused, with the help of his relatives and others, staged a shooting incident and subsequently filed a false case against his neighbour, said the cops.

According to police, Harendra Nagar, a resident of the Dadri police station area, hatched the entire conspiracy to implicate his neighbour Vikas Sain in a false case. The investigation revealed that Harendra Nagar, along with five others, had meticulously planned the scheme.

Their objective was to use a previous dispute with Vikas Sain to frame him for a heinous crime, ensuring his imprisonment. To execute this plan, Harendra Nagar invited Atul Bhati and Kalua to his home, where he had them open fire on him, deliberately staging the incident in front of a CCTV camera.

After making the event appear genuine, Harendra Nagar filed a case against Vikas Sain at the Dadri police station. However, as the police began their investigation, several suspicious details emerged.

During the probe, the police uncovered crucial evidence linking the suspects to the conspiracy. The police uncovered the entire case based on CCTV footage and other evidence.

The three arrested individuals have been identified as Prateek alias Kalua (26), a resident of Kudikheda village; Atul Bhati (29), a resident of Sakipur; and Abhishek Nagar (25), a resident of Nyadarganj.

According to the police, Prateek alias Kalua is the nephew of the victim, Harendra Nagar; Atul Bhati is his brother-in-law; and Abhishek Nagar is his son. All three are accused of being involved in this conspiracy.

The police also recovered a locally made.315-bore firearm and two live.315-bore cartridges from the possession of the arrested suspects.