UP CEO, ECI Officials Review Assembly Poll Preparations In Meerut, 17 Western Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Meerut, Nov 2 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly elections in early 2027, Uttar Pradesh CEO Navdeep Rinwa on Monday joined ECI officials in reviewing the poll preparations, management and security arrangements of 18 districts in the Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Aligarh divisions.

In a post on X, the CEO's office wrote,“Review of Preparations for the 2027 General Assembly Elections Today, on November 2, 2026, in Meerut, under the chairmanship of Shri Manish Garg, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India, a review meeting is being attended by the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh and senior officials of the Commission.”

The social media post said that the meeting was also attended by Divisional Commissioners, Police Commissioners, Inspectors General/Deputy Inspectors General of Police, District Election Officers, and Senior Superintendents of Police/Superintendents of Police from the districts.

There are nearly 110 assembly seats across the 18 districts commonly grouped into Western Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has a total of 403 members, apart from one nominated Anglo-Indian member.

The tenure of the current 18th Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly runs from May 23, 2022, to May 22, 2027.

Earlier, the CEO, Uttar Pradesh, said that in response to complaints and information received from Pilibhit district regarding the misuse of login IDs provided to computer assistants (voter registration centre operators) on the ECINET portal, all District Election Officers in the state have been directed to immediately deactivate (Inactive / Disable) the login IDs of computer assistants in the Electoral Registration Officer offices within their districts.

A statement issued by the CEO's office said that District Election Officers have been asked to instruct all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in their districts to ensure immediate necessary action.

“The login IDs of operators at voter registration centres functioning in all assembly constituencies under the district will be deactivated, so that no operator at any voter registration centre can perform any activity on the ECINET portal through their login ID,” said the CEO's office.

“After all login IDs are deactivated, confirmation of this will be obtained from the Electoral Registration Officer. District Election Officers will personally verify the action taken in all assembly constituencies and ensure that a compliance report is immediately provided to the Chief Electoral Officer's office,” said the statement.

The firm concerned has been directed to immediately terminate the service of the involved outsourced computer assistant in the case of Assembly Constituency 127-Pilibhit,” it said.