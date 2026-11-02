Criminal Carrying A Reward Of Rs 50,000 Arrested In Golf Links Armed Dacoity Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 22-year-old wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, for his involvement in an armed dacoity at a businessman's residence in the upscale Golf Links area of the national capital.

The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar, was arrested from Bihar's Madhubani district, following an extensive operation by the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell (AEKC) of the Crime Branch.

According to the police, the case dates back to April 16, when a group of seven to eight armed assailants barged into the residence of 76-year-old businessman Ashok Chawla at 187, Golf Links. Armed with swords and other deadly weapons, the attackers assaulted and threatened the family members before fleeing with cash and jewellery worth approximately Rs 30-35 lakh.

Investigations revealed that the dacoity was allegedly carried out in connivance with Sushil Kumar, who had recently been employed as a domestic help at the residence.

Following the incident, a case was registered under FIR No. 29/2026 under Sections 311/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Tughlak Road police station.

While six co-accused were arrested earlier, Sushil Kumar managed to evade arrest. Subsequently, the court issued non-bailable warrants against him and initiated proceedings under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Considering the gravity of the offence, a cash reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest on October 22.

The Crime Branch subsequently tasked its teams with tracking down wanted and absconding criminals operating across Delhi and other states.

The breakthrough came through technical surveillance and sustained ground-level intelligence gathering. Acting on specific inputs that the accused was hiding in Bihar, a specialised team led by Inspector Veer Singh was constituted under the supervision of ACP Pankaj Arora and the overall supervision of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

The team, headed by Sub-Inspectors Imran and Ankur, included ASIs Deepchand and Umesh Kumar and Head Constables Yograj, Manoj, Sandeep, Manish, Mukesh Chaudhary, and Anoop.

The police said tracing the accused was challenging due to the sensitive nature of the area and its proximity to the Nepal border. However, on October 31, the team conducted a coordinated operation and apprehended Sushil Kumar near Ghoghardiha Railway Station in Madhubani.

The accused was arrested under Sections 35(1)(c) and 35(1)(d) of the BNSS. He was subsequently produced before the court concerned at Patiala House Courts.