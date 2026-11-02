Gujarat Govt To Spend An Additional Rs 11.10 Lakh Annually On Mountaineers' Meals

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) The Gujarat government has increased the daily meal allowance for mountaineering trainees and instructors at its training centres in Junagadh and Mount Abu from Rs 150 to Rs 350 per person, with the revised rates coming into effect from April 1, 2027.

The decision, taken by the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department, will involve an additional annual expenditure of Rs 11.10 lakh and benefit around 510 trainees participating in mountaineering camps at the two centres.

At the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Mountaineering Training Centre in Junagadh, approximately 230 trainees attend training camps every year.

The increase in the allowance will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 3.40 lakh annually at the centre. At the State Mountaineering Institute in Mount Abu, around 280 trainees participate in training programmes annually.

The revised allowance will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 7.70 lakh at the institute.

The two centres, which function under the Commissionerate of Youth Services and Cultural Activities, organise more than 20 government and non-government mountaineering training camps throughout the year.

The revised allowance will apply to both trainees and instructors attending these camps. The government said the increase is aimed at improving food facilities and ensuring adequate nutrition for those undergoing physically demanding mountaineering training.

Mountaineering involves sustained physical exertion, endurance and fitness, with trainees spending long hours practising on mountains and challenging rock formations.

The increase is intended to help them maintain their stamina and physical fitness during training.

The additional allocation of Rs 11.10 lakh annually will support the nutritional requirements of around 510 young people attending the two institutes, according to the government announcement.