Bihar: Gas Pipeline Explodes In Muzaffarpur One Feared Dead, Several Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) A powerful explosion rocked the Gobarsahi area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Monday after a gas pipeline was reportedly damaged during drain construction work, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the windowpanes of dozens of nearby houses shattered, while the walls of several residential buildings sustained damage.

The sudden blast triggered panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes, fearing further explosions.

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at the spot as residents expressed concern over the continuing gas leak and the possibility of a fire.

A team from the Fire Department rushed to the scene and launched emergency operations to control the situation.

Efforts were underway to contain the gas leak, prevent a possible fire and ensure the safety of people living in the surrounding areas.

According to preliminary information, one person has died, and several others have sustained injuries.

However, official confirmation regarding the death, the exact number of injured persons and their identities is still awaited.

The injured are expected to be shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities are also assessing the damage caused to residential properties and the need to evacuate people from vulnerable areas.

The incident occurred when a gas pipeline was accidentally ruptured during drain construction work.

The administration will investigate how the pipeline was damaged and whether adequate safety precautions were followed before and during the construction activity.

The explosion has raised concerns over the safety of underground gas pipelines during infrastructure development work in densely populated residential areas.

Further details regarding the casualties, the extent of the damage and the restoration of normalcy are awaited from the district administration and the concerned gas agency.

The district police have deployed a number of police personnel to the affected area and urged people to stay cautious.