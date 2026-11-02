Abhay Verma's Happiest Day Is All About Him Shooting With SRK: King Of All Times

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Abhay Verma, who is set to share the screen with the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a heartfelt message for King Khan on his birthday.

On Monday, Abhay took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of his diary, as he recollected the day when he shot a scene with SRK for 'King'.

The actor noted how he was extremely nervous when he got to know that he had to shoot a scene with the megastar. He shared that SRK comforted him, and charmed him off his feet with his humility and wit.

He wrote,“Today was historic. I may have never felt this happy before as I do today. I did a scene with Shah sir and no one else, just sir and me. I went to the shoot and Siddhant told me that something like this was going to happen, but I couldn't believe it. Then when I reached the set, I found out it was true. I suddenly got very nervous then the sir came and greeted me with a kiss on the cheek. We did some rehearsals and I asked, 'Sir, can I put weight on your hand?' So, sir said, 'Absolutely, go ahead'. Then when I did, sir said, 'Not right now, son'. So we both laughed together for a good 15 seconds in the middle of rehearsals”.

He further mentioned,“So Sid sir came and asked what happened. Shah sir explained it to him and Sid sir also laughed a bit and then back to work. When they were taking the take, all I could think was that I shouldn't make any mistakes so that the sir wouldn't have to do it again because of me. Whatever happened today, I honestly can't believe it happened to me. But honestly, I haven't seen a more professional actor than Shah sir. Even when he was unwell, he never let anyone know that he was sick. TRULY KING THINGS!! Then the scene ended, so I asked about my diary... there was a bit of joking around and then I packed up. But I changed and went back to the set, of course, and Sir's shoot was going on. But I changed and went back to the set, of course, and the shoot was going on with Sir”.

He continued,“Sir made me sit with him, and I sat nervously. Then, between takes, Pooja ma'am and I were talking. Ma'am always gives a lot of love, and then Sir Sir made us sit together and I sat nervously, then in between takes, Pooja ma'am and I were talking, ma'am always gives a lot of love, and then sir would keep coming and going. Seeing them create magic was a different kind of inspiration.... The teacher even made us laugh later... Everyone fails in front of their quick wit. It appears there is no text provided for translation. Could you please provide the text you would like me to translate? Then, after a little while, I took permission and then I left the set.

“Just got home at 12 and thought I'd write about today before I forget some of it.... It was by far the best day of my life and the way Shah sir comforts everybody on set and especially actors, everything about him tells you why people love him so much, why he is the KING and will always be... Anyway, going to the King's set feels like a dream every time... But today, a very big dream came true”, he added.