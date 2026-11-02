SC Dismisses Former TN Minister K N Nehru's Plea Against FIR In Corruption Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by former Tamil Nadu Minister and senior DMK leader K.N. Nehru challenging the Madras High Court's direction to register an FIR in connection with alleged corruption in appointments to the state's Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu declined to interfere with the High Court's February 20 judgment directing the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case based on materials shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as well as its October 26 order dismissing Nehru's review petition.

The apex court found no ground to interfere with the High Court's orders, leaving its direction for registration of an FIR and investigation in place. However, it clarified that the observations made by the High Court would not preclude Nehru from raising his defence at the appropriate stage.

Nehru had approached the Supreme Court after the Madras High Court rejected his review petition seeking reconsideration of the February 20 directive. He had contended that the order was passed without granting him an effective opportunity of hearing, thereby violating the principles of natural justice.

The allegations relate to an alleged cash-for-jobs racket involving recruitment to 2,538 posts in the MAWS Department during Nehru's tenure as the Minister.

The ED had estimated the alleged illegal gratification between Rs 630 crore and Rs 1,020 crore and forwarded materials to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) in October 2025, seeking action against the minister and his associates.

According to the ED, the alleged irregularities involved collection of bribes in exchange for government appointments, besides manipulation of tender processes within the department. The federal financial agency had also referred to digital evidence, including WhatsApp conversations, screenshots, transfer orders and financial records, reportedly recovered during searches at premises linked to individuals associated with the minister.

The matter reached the Madras High Court through petitions seeking action on the materials shared by the ED after the state authorities failed to register a case.

On February 20, the High Court directed the DVAC to register an FIR and investigate the allegations. Nehru and the then DMK-led state government subsequently moved review petitions challenging the directive.

However, following a change of government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections, the state government informed the High Court that the DVAC had registered an FIR and that the new administration intended to withdraw the review petition filed by its predecessor.

The High Court, on October 26, dismissed Nehru's independent review petition, observing that its earlier direction was limited to registration of a case and investigation and did not determine the guilt of any individual.