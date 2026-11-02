Child Pornography: CBI Court Sends UP Govt's Ex-Engineer To Jail For 3 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) A Special CBI Court in Lucknow sentenced a former junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh government's Irrigation Department to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a child pornography case, an official said on Monday.

The Special Court sentenced a co-convict to one year's rigorous imprisonment, said the CBI official in a statement.

In a judgment delivered on October 31, the Special CBI Court convicted and sentenced Rambhawan, the then JE, Irrigation Department, to Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for Three Years with a fine in the case related to the publication and transmission of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitative Material (CSAEM) in electronic form.

Co-convict Nilesh Baliram Gore, a private person, was handed an RI for one Year with a fine, the CBI said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on April 23, 2022 against the accused on allegations of collection, transmission and publication of CSAEM through online platforms.

During the investigation, searches were conducted at Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Maharashtra, and digital devices were seized and examined, the CBI said.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against both the accused on December 30, 2022.

The Special CBI Court framed charges on July 21, 2026. After the trial, the Court held both the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

The CBI remains committed to investigating and prosecuting offences involving child sexual abuse and exploitation and accords high priority to such cases, with due regard to the safety, rights and dignity of children, the statement said.

In a separate case, the CBI registered an FIR in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 10.24 crore involving customer accounts at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Greater Noida.

The case pertains to the bank's branch located in Sector Pi, where an internal inquiry reportedly uncovered suspicious transactions and the alleged involvement of a bank employee along with several others.

Preliminary findings suggested that a female employee allegedly used the user IDs and passwords of other bank officials to carry out unauthorised transactions from customers' accounts and transfer funds to accounts linked to her associates. The alleged irregularities remained undetected for nearly three years.