Global Agri-Food Industry Gathers At Africa Food Show Morocco 2026 As International Exhibitors Take Centre Stage
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) CASABLANCA, MOROCCO – Africa Food Show Morocco 2026 is set to unite the global food and agricultural sectors, welcoming international exhibitors, buyers, distributors, and investors to La Foire Internationale de Casablanca from 17–19 November 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Event Website: Website: Media Contact Ms. Melodia Caridad
Project Manager | MIE Events
Email: ...
Tel: +971 4 253 3388 Ext. 291
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Organised by MIE Events FZCO, with the International Trade Council (ITC) as Strategic Partner, the exhibition expects over 150 exhibitors from 16 countries, 7,000+ trade visitors, and more than 340+ pre-arranged B2B meetings. This year's edition highlights an expansive global line up, led by the Egyptian Pavilion as the largest international pavilion at the event, alongside prominent representations from across Africa, Europe, and Asia. A Diverse Global Marketplace The 2026 exhibition underscores the growing influence of cross-border trade in shaping Africa's food economy. Leading the international delegation is the Egyptian Pavilion, anchoring the show floor with a massive showcase from the country's booming food industry, which recorded over 8.6 million tonnes in agricultural exports and exceeded US$6.1 billion in food industry exports in 2024. Alongside Egypt, an array of participating companies from 16 nations will showcase their latest products, explore new distribution channels, and establish local partnerships. This diverse international presence provides buyers with an unmatched opportunity to source global food, beverage, and agricultural products directly under one roof. Strengthening Africa's Food Economy With Africa's annual food imports estimated at US$70 billion, driving greater investment in food production, processing, and distribution is a collective global priority. Africa Food Show Morocco 2026 aims to strengthen regional trade, supply chains, and international partnerships in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Building on its proven international reach, the broader Africa Food Show platform continues to connect African markets with global business opportunities, previously welcoming exhibitors from countries including China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Germany, India, Italy, Kenya, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Kingdom and much more. Three Exhibitions. One Business Destination. Africa Food Show Morocco will run concurrently alongside The Hotel Expo Morocco and CTW Morocco (China Trade Week), bringing together three interconnected industries under one roof:
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Africa Food Show Morocco: Food, agriculture, processing, packaging, and supply chain solutions.
The Hotel Expo Morocco: Hotel supplies, kitchen equipment, and hospitality solutions.
CTW Morocco: International manufacturers, exporters, and global sourcing opportunities.
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Dates: 17–19 November 2026
Venue: La Foire Internationale de Casablanca, Morocco
Co-located Events: The Hotel Expo Morocco and CTW Morocco
Organiser: MIE Events
Strategic Partner: International Trade Council
Event Website: Website: Media Contact Ms. Melodia Caridad
Project Manager | MIE Events
Email: ...
Tel: +971 4 253 3388 Ext. 291
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