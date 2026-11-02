PM Modi Says Global Energy Security Lies In Transition To Clean Power

Energy Security and Economic Stability

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The future of energy security lies in clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating and speaking at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRESE) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. He stated that continued heavy reliance on fossil fuels disrupts the global economy. Highlighting the link between energy access and economic stability, PM Modi noted that global challenges from the pandemic to the West Asia crisis demonstrate that energy security directly connects to economic resilience. He stated that India's timely domestic investments and initiatives over the last decade prevented severe domestic economic disruptions.

“This global crisis has given a clear message to every country that energy security is directly connected to economic security. And we all know that the future of energy security lies in clean energy,” PM Modi said.“If we continue to rely heavily on fossil fuels, then the global economy will continue to be disrupted. Because the stockpile of fossil fuels is limited in some regions, but the potential of renewable energy is unlimited. And every region, every country can take advantage of it,” he added.

India's Progress in Renewable Energy

Detailing national achievements, Modi stated that India achieved its Paris pledge commitment of establishing half of its installed power capacity from non-fossil sources in 2025, five years ahead of schedule. Non-fossil sources account for over 50 per cent of the nation's total installed power capacity today, with the country reaching nearly 300 gigawatts on its path toward the COP26 goal of 500 gigawatts by 2030. Over the next 10 to 11 years, PM Modi mentioned that the country aims to add another 500 gigawatts of non-fossil capacity.

Solar Initiatives and Rural Empowerment

The Prime Minister outlined the progress of rooftop and rural projects, noting that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024 to cover 1 crore households, has connected over 65 lakh residences in the past two years, lowering their power bills by 76 per cent. Under the PM-KUSUM initiative, solar installations benefit more than 30 lakh farmers, yielding estimated annual savings of Rs 1 lakh per farmer. Additionally, solar systems installed across more than 44,000 government buildings generate roughly Rs 700 crore in annual savings.

Green Hydrogen and Infrastructure

“Our clean energy ecosystem is not limited to hydro, solar, wind and nuclear. India is moving ahead on a mission to make a big leap in the field of green hydrogen. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the goal is to produce 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen by the end of this decade,” the Prime Minister said. To integrate renewable distribution, PM Modi noted that the single-frequency national grid supports dedicated green energy corridors, backed by a recent government investment decision of Rs 2 lakh crore.

In domestic manufacturing, India expanded solar module production capacity from 2 gigawatts a decade ago to over 200 gigawatts, with solar cell manufacturing reaching 40 gigawatts.“Over the past decade, the renewable energy sector has seen over Rs 15 lakh crore, or USD 164 billion, in investment. Since the ReInvest summit of the year 2024, in just two years, we have seen investments of around Rs 6 lakh crore, or over USD 63 billion. And estimates suggest that by the end of this decade, there will be over Rs 20 lakh crore, or about USD 220 billion, in investment opportunities in this sector,” PM Modi said.

The summit coincided with the 9th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance and the 4th International Green Hydrogen Conference. Modi reiterated India's proposal of the 200 million dollar Africa Solar Facility to deliver technology and finance across developing economies. (ANI)

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