Telangana CM Directs Officials To Transform Hyderabad Into Clean City

CM Directives for Urban Transformation

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed municipal officials to take all necessary measures to transform Hyderabad into a clean, well-maintained and traffic-free city, stressing the need for effective waste management, conservation of drinking water and improved traffic regulation. The Chief Minister held a review meeting with municipal officials at his Jubilee Hills residence on Monday and discussed various civic and infrastructure-related issues concerning the city.

During the meeting, he instructed the authorities to ensure that garbage was not visible anywhere in Hyderabad and called for continuous monitoring of waste collection activities. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the strict implementation of daily door-to-door garbage collection and the action being taken against personnel found negligent in performing their duties. Revanth Reddy directed them to strengthen the monitoring mechanism and ensure that waste was collected regularly across all areas. He also called for special arrangements to remove construction debris and suggested coordination with the Industries wing to ensure proper waste collection in industrial zones.

Water Conservation and Waste Management

The Chief Minister emphasised the effective utilisation of 'Green Tankers', which supply treated wastewater from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), for construction activities, park maintenance, landscaping and gardening across the city. He expressed concern over the use of drinking water for non-potable purposes and instructed officials to stop supplying drinking water for construction and other activities that could instead be undertaken using treated wastewater.

Stressing the importance of conserving drinking water, particularly during difficult times, Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure that treated water from STPs was utilised for maintaining greenery, developing parks and construction-related requirements. The Water Board has already initiated the supply of treated wastewater through 28 Green Tankers sourced from 19 Sewage Treatment Plants as part of the first phase. Reviewing the initiative, the Chief Minister advised officials to expand the service and ensure adequate availability of treated water in areas falling under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) limits. He instructed the authorities to deploy additional Green Tankers according to the requirements of different areas.

Infrastructure and Traffic Solutions

The Chief Minister also reviewed the growing traffic congestion in Hyderabad and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to improve traffic management and ensure smoother movement of vehicles. He emphasised the need for special attention to traffic regulation and instructed the concerned departments to identify congestion-prone locations and take appropriate corrective measures.

Revanth Reddy called for plans to construct underpasses and elevated corridors at important traffic junctions to reduce congestion and facilitate uninterrupted movement. He stressed the need to develop a signal-free traffic system wherever feasible so that commuters would not have to wait for prolonged periods at traffic signals. The Chief Minister directed officials to focus on long-term infrastructure solutions alongside effective traffic regulation to improve the overall commuting experience in the city. The meeting was attended by MP Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Minister's Secretary Manik Raj, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Municipal Commissioner G Srujana and other senior officials. (ANI)

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