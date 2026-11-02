Rotary Club Of Calcutta Avyanna Honours Durga Puja Artistic Excellence

Rotary Club Honours Sustainable Durga Puja Practices

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 2 (ANI): Celebrating artistic excellence and promoting environmentally responsible festivities, the Rotary Club of Calcutta Avyanna organised the eighth edition of the 'Tejaswini Samman' award ceremony in Kolkata on October 31, honouring artists for their creative contributions to Durga Puja celebrations and recognising puja committees for adopting sustainable practices. The annual initiative aims to acknowledge the creative efforts behind Durga Puja while encouraging organisers to incorporate environmentally friendly practices into pandal construction, management and post-festival activities.

This year, 140 puja pandals participated in the awards, of which 40 were shortlisted and 16 were finally selected for top honours. The evaluation process considered several parameters beyond the use of eco-friendly materials, including waste management, dismantling practices, recycling, plastic usage and cleanliness in and around pandals during the festivities.

Leadership and Vision Behind Tejaswini Samman

Speaking to ANI, Rotary Club of Calcutta Avyanna President Aparna Banerjee highlighted the significance of the initiative, describing it as a celebration of womanhood and the triumph of good over evil.“This project, Tejaswini Samman, is very close to our heart because it depicts the power of womanhood. It also says something about the good over evil. The project has been conceptualised by our Charter President, Srabanee Chakraborty. It is her brainchild and we have been doing this for the past seven years. Each year, it is growing in grandeur. This year, however, our celebration is a little low-key because of the Chor Bagan episode. We are really sorry about that, but as life goes on, we are continuing,” she said.

Commitment to Sustainability and Artistic Merit

Charter President Srabanee Chakraborty explained that the awards follow a comprehensive assessment process, with sustainability remaining at the heart of the initiative.“When we started, we had 140 participants coming to us because we have certain criteria. We focus on environment-friendly aspects. It is not only about the usage of environment-friendly materials, but also how they manage their pandals post-Puja. That is one of the important criteria. We watch everything, including how they dismantle the pandals and how they take care of the space afterwards, before finally announcing the awards,” Chakraborty said.

Among the recognised puja committees, Naktala Udayan Sangha was named the best, while FD Block and Dum Dum Tarun Dal were also recognised for their use of environment-friendly materials and effective dismantling and recycling practices, Chakraborty said. She further emphasised that the initiative also focuses on acknowledging the artists whose creativity and hard work bring elaborate Durga Puja installations to life. While the awards for puja committees recognise sustainable practices, the Srijan Samman honours artists for their artistic contributions and creative excellence.“We do not give any cash prizes to the pandals. We give them to the artists. We honour the artists through the Srijan Samman because of their creativity. They actually work hard for two to three months to bring their artistic visions to life,” she added.

Reflecting on the journey of the initiative, Chakraborty said that what began as a modest effort had gradually developed into a recognised platform, with the Tejaswini Award now being displayed at several prominent Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal.“This is the eighth award ceremony we are having. We started in a very small way, and today, when we go to all the big pandals, we can see our Tejaswini Award being displayed. It gives us a lot of pleasure. We have taken this brand forward and are trying to grow day by day,” she said.

Through Tejaswini Samman, the Rotary Club of Calcutta continues to bring together artistic excellence, community participation and environmental responsibility, encouraging Durga Puja organisers and artists to make the state's biggest cultural celebration more creative, inclusive and sustainable. (ANI)

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