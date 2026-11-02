Gujarat Government Increases Daily Meal Allowance For Mountaineers

Gujarat Government Hikes Mountaineering Meal Allowance

Gujarat Government's Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department has decided to increase the meal allowance provided to trainees and instructors participating in annual mountaineering training camps by Rs 200. As per the release, the revised rates will come into effect from April 1, 2027.

Mountaineering is a test of physical strength, endurance and indomitable courage. Young men and women who spend hours sweating it out amid towering mountains and challenging rock formations need proper and nutritious food to maintain their physical fitness and stamina. The State Government has increased the maximum daily meal allowance for trainees and instructors attending mountaineering camps from Rs 150 to Rs. 350 per person, marking an increase of Rs. 200.

Impact on Training Centres

The decision will directly benefit hundreds of young people undergoing training at the state's two major mountaineering centres. At the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Mountaineering Training Centre in Junagadh, approximately 230 trainees participate in training camps annually. An additional expenditure of Rs 3.40 lakh will be incurred for them. Similarly, at the State Mountaineering Institute in Mount Abu, approximately 280 trainees participate annually, for whom an additional expenditure of Rs 7.70 lakh will be incurred.

Commitment to Youth Development

Thus, the State Government will incur an additional annual expenditure of Rs 11.10 lakh to support the health, nutrition and enthusiasm of around 510 young adventure enthusiasts training at both centres. More than 20 government and non-government mountaineering training camps are organised throughout the year at these two centres, which function under the Commissionerate of Youth Services and Cultural Activities, the release said.

The increase in the meal allowance will help provide better food facilities to trainees and instructors participating in these camps. This decision by the State Government will strengthen efforts to ensure the health, nutrition and physical fitness of young adventure enthusiasts undergoing mountaineering training. It will also help make mountaineering training more effective in the state and accelerate the all-round development of young adventurers.

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