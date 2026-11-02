Delhi Police Nabs Wanted Criminal Sushil Kumar For Golf Links Dacoity

Police Crack 2026 Golf Links Dacoity Case

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old wanted criminal who had been absconding after a sensational armed house dacoity in New Delhi's upscale Golf Links area. The accused, identified as Sushil Kumar, carried a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his head.

The case dates back to 16 April 2026. That day, a group of seven to eight armed men entered the residence of 76-year-old businessman Ashok Chawla at 187 Golf Links. Armed with swords and other lethal weapons, the attackers assaulted and threatened the family members. They fled with cash and jewellery valued between ₹30 lakh and ₹35 lakh. Investigators later discovered that Sushil Kumar, who had been recently employed at the house as a domestic servant, was involved in the planning and execution of the crime.

Investigation and Capture

Tracking the Suspect to Bihar

A case was registered under FIR No. 29/2026 at Tughlak Road police station. While six co-accused were arrested earlier, Sushil managed to evade police and go into hiding. The court issued non-bailable warrants against him and initiated further legal proceedings. Recognising the seriousness of the offence, police declared a cash reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to his arrest on 22 October 2026.

The Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch took up the challenge of tracking him down. Through a combination of advanced technical surveillance and persistent groundwork, the team zeroed in on his location in Madhubani, Bihar. A specialised raid team was constituted under Inspector Veer Singh and headed by Sub-Inspectors Imran and Ankur. The team included several other officers and was sent to Bihar. The area is sensitive because of its proximity to the Nepal border, making the operation more challenging.

On October 31, the team successfully ambushed and arrested Sushil Kumar near Ghoghardiha Railway Station in Madhubani district. He was brought to Delhi and produced before the concerned court at Patiala House Courts on November 1. Police officials said the swift inter-state operation highlights the professionalism and determination of the Crime Branch in bringing absconding and rewarded criminals to justice. The arrest was carried out under the supervision of senior officers of the Crime Branch. (ANI)

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