Amit Shah Attacks Congress Government In Telangana During BJP Rally

Amit Shah Targets Telangana Government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a fiery attack on the ruling Congress government in Telangana during the BJP's high-octane 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march in Hyderabad. Addressing a massive gathering, Shah targeted the state leadership for turning Telangana into a funding source for the Congress high command in Delhi, questioned the validity of opposition complaints regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and asserted the BJP's dominance in upcoming political battlegrounds.

Accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of financial mismanagement, Shah claimed that development funds are being siphoned off to Delhi while poll promises remain unfulfilled. "Revanth Reddy ji, you have turned the entire Telangana into an ATM for the Congress leaders sitting in Delhi. The people of Telangana will never forgive you for this. Rahul ji had promised six guarantees. Not even one guarantee has been fulfilled."

BJP's Critique of Administrative Performance

The demonstration saw party workers carrying striking posters depicting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sleeping as a patient attached to a saline drip, symbolising what the BJP terms administrative paralysis and systemic failure in the state. Positioning the BJP as the sole alternative capable of providing clean governance in Telangana, Shah dismissed the credentials of local competitors. "Can the Congress party stop the corruption taking place in Telangana and the conspiracy to sell the state? Can Owaisi stop it? Can the BRS stop it? No. Only the Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Modi ji, can stop it."

National Security and Political Outlook

The BJP's aggressive mobilisation in Hyderabad comes amid heightened political friction in Telangana. By featuring visual protest elements like the poster of CM Revanth Reddy as an incapacitated patient, the party sought to underline allegations of administrative inactivity and broken welfare promises. Drawing a contrast with the opposition, Shah underscored the Modi government's decisive action against terrorism and outlined a rigid timeline to tackle domestic security threats like drug trafficking. "Modi ji had said that terrorism would be eliminated. Through surgical strikes, airstrikes and Operation Sindoor, did we take action against terrorism or not?...We once again say that before December 31, 2029, we will eliminate drugs from this country and make India drug-free."

EVM Controversy and Election Success

Addressing Rahul Gandhi and the opposition's consistent criticism of EVMs whenever they lose elections, Shah pointed out the contradiction of accepting power when they win. "Rahul ji, if EVMs are faulty, how did your Revanth Reddy become Chief Minister? How did your government come to power in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh? If EVMs are so bad, you should not have taken the oath of office. When you win, the credit goes to the people, but when you lose, you blame the EVMs."

Recalling past governance records and projecting the BJP's expanding national footprint, Shah listed recent electoral successes and claimed Telangana is next in line. "You ruled the country for 10 years and were involved in scams, scandals and corruption worth Rs 12 lakh crore. After 2024, we won in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Bengal, Assam, and now we are set to win Telangana too," said Amit Shah. (ANI)

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