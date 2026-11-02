FIP Calls For National Safety Review After Tragic Uttarakhand Crash

FIP Demands Urgent Helicopter Safety Review

November 2 (ANI): In the wake of the tragic helicopter crash on October 30, near Hathi Parvat in Uttarakhand's Joshimath area, which claimed the lives of Captain Himanshu Sabharwal and five passengers, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written an urgent representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Signed by FIP President Capt CS Randhawa, the letter calls for an immediate, comprehensive review of helicopter operations across India, enhanced safety oversight by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the establishment of a National Helicopter Safety Framework.

Proposed Safety Oversight and Framework

FIP has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to set up a dedicated National Helicopter Safety Review Committee, incorporating the DGCA, AAIB, FIP, helicopter operators, and technical experts, to submit a time-bound action plan within 90 days. Highlighting findings from the 380th Parliamentary Standing Committee Report, FIP criticised the current decentralised management of pilgrimage flights by state-level bodies like the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), citing a "responsibility vacuum" and calling for direct, proactive supervision by national regulators rather than a passive licensing approach.

Technical and Operational Recommendations

The letter pointed out that many high-risk hill operations utilise single-engine, VFR-capable Performance Class 3 helicopters lacking auto-pilots or weather radars in hostile environments. FIP recommends transitioning to Performance Class 1 helicopters equipped with auto-pilots, weather radars, and Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS), operated by dual-pilot crews with current instrument ratings (IR).

Pilot Training and Industry Accountability

FIP demanded strict enforcement of functional Safety Management Systems (SMS) by operators, noting that commercial pressures and seasonal targets must never override a pilot's authority to discontinue a flight. They also called for rigorous pilot training, standardised ground handling rules, and mandatory mountain-flying certifications. Highlighting that the organisation has historically been denied a hearing with the Civil Aviation Minister, FIP requested a direct meeting with the Ministry to contribute its professional expertise toward national aviation safety. (ANI)

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