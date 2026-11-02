NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Admitted To Pune Hospital For Health Checkup

Sharad Pawar Admitted to Hospital

Veteran political leader and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain, the hospital said in an official statement.

According to Dr. Purvez K. Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman, and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, the veteran leader's condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure. "Mr. Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic for a general health check-up and medical observation following complaints of pleuritic pain. His condition is expected to settle down, and he will remain under observation as a precautionary measure," Dr. Grant said in the official statement.

Health Status and Updates

Earlier in the day, his daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule had shared that the NCP (SP) supremo was admitted to the hospital following a bout of cough and stated that all his health parameters were stable. In a post on X, Sule stated that the veteran politician is currently undergoing routine medical tests and his vitals are stable.

Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes. - Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 2, 2026

"Baba has been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, following a bout of cough. He is undergoing medical tests, and all his health parameters are stable. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Sule posted on X.

Recent Public Engagements

Earlier on November 1, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar visited Tulshi village in Mhada taluka of Maharashtra's Solapur district to review the prevailing drought situation and interact with affected farmers and villagers.

Expressing concern over the mounting distress in the rural belt, the veteran leader emphasised that collective action by the administration and society is essential to provide urgent relief to the farming community and agricultural labourers. (ANI)

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