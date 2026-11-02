Amit Shah Asserts BJP Strength And Challenges Congress In Hyderabad

Amit Shah Challenges Congress and Affirms BJP Strength

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted the BJP's organisational strength even at the state youth level and dismissed the Congress party's ability to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the long run, while addressing the BJP's nationwide "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao" (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march in Hyderabad "The Congress party itself is on a ventilator. Can this ventilator party run a marathon alongside Modi ji? Rahul ji, forget Modi ji. Even my Telangana Yuva Morcha president will defeat you," he said.

Addressing thousands of gathered party workers and citizens along Tank Bund following a march between the statues of Swami Vivekananda and Dr BR Ambedkar, Shah fiercely defended the ongoing Single Electoral Rol /Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, accused the Congress party of protecting illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators for vote-bank politics, and challenged the Opposition to a direct debate inside Parliament.

Opposition Criticized Over Electoral Roll Stance

Directly calling out the INDIA bloc's recent "Vote Bachao" (Save the Vote) demonstration held in New Delhi, Shah argued that the Opposition's true motivation was keeping illegal foreign nationals on the electoral rolls. "Thousands of people are standing on the roads in Hyderabad today. Yesterday, a rally was also held in Delhi. Rahul Ji held a rally. They claimed it was a 'Vote Bachao' rally. This was not a 'Vote Bachao' rally. This was a 'Save the Infiltrators' rally."

Clarifying the intent behind the electoral roll cleanup and brushing aside opposition allegations that the BJP relies on electoral manipulation, Shah detailed the necessity of the SIR exercise. "The Congress party wants to capture elections through bogus voting. If one person has two votes, should one of them be cancelled or not? Now we come to the source of 'Rahul Baba's' stomach ache. Three crore votes are such that the people they belong to do not even exist. These are Bangladeshi infiltrators."

"By opposing the SIR, the Congress party wants to protect Bangladeshi infiltrators in the country's electoral rolls. But I have come here today to say that Rahul ji and Revanth Reddy ji can put in as much effort as they want. The BJP will ensure that every single infiltrator is removed from the voter list and driven out of the country," said Amit Shah. "The entire Congress and its allies are working to stop the SIR because these infiltrators are their vote bank. But we, the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, stand firmly with the SIR. Only those who are citizens of this country will be allowed to vote here," he added.

Defense of Electoral Victories

Responding to accusations that electoral roll modifications are driving BJP victories, Shah cited a string of historical and recent election results where the party won decisive mandates. "Rahul ji, put in as much effort as you want; we will ensure that every single infiltrator is removed from the electoral rolls. He says that we won only because of the SIR. I want to ask Rahul ji: In 2014, Modi ji won. There was no SIR then, was there? So, did Modi ji win because of the SIR? He won because of the votes of the people. Modi ji won in 2019 as well. There was no SIR then. Did Modi ji win or not? He won because of the voters of India. After 2024, we won in Maharashtra with the biggest majority. We won in Haryana with the biggest majority. After 30 years, we won in Delhi. We won in Bihar with the biggest majority. In Bengal too, Didi's entire political standing has been wiped out."

Challenge for Parliamentary Debate

Critiquing the Opposition for disrupting legislative proceedings and holding a "mock Parliament," Shah issued an open challenge to debate on the floor of the House. "The Constitution's responsibilities are discharged through the country's Parliament, but Rahul ji, you do not allow Parliament to function. I challenge you today from the land of Hyderabad. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament. Come and participate in a discussion. But he will not participate in the discussion because he knows that only through anarchy and disorder can the Congress party keep itself in the news. If Parliament functions, our Modi ji will completely demolish their arguments."

Taking a jab at Rahul Gandhi over symbolic opposition programs and foreign travel, the Home Minister remarked that mock exercises were the closest the Congress leader would get to the top post. "Rahul ji, listen to me. Two days ago, you held a mock Parliament. If you had asked me, I would have suggested that you become Prime Minister at least once in this mock Parliament without becoming the Leader of the Opposition. Why? Because you will never be able to become Prime Minister in the real Parliament. At least if you become Prime Minister in a mock Parliament, Sonia ji's heart will find some peace."

"Rahul ji, you cannot win elections this way. You spend three or four months in the country and then go abroad. You will have to sweat it out in the country. You will have to stand united with the people and work to resolve their problems," he added.

Spiritual Visit and Concluding Remarks

Before beginning his address, Amit Shah offered prayers at the Sri Bhagya Laxmi Mata temple adjacent to the Charminar and paid tribute to India's first Home Minister. "First of all, I bow at the feet of Maa Bhagyalaxmi, and I begin my address by offering my heartfelt respects to Sardar Patel Sahab. If Sardar Patel had not made the Nizam bow down at that time, Hyderabad would not be a part of India today." Following the rally, Amit Shah personally greeted thousands of energetic BJP workers who joined the march, signalling the party's intent to step up its political offensive in Telangana ahead of upcoming legislative hurdles. (ANI)

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