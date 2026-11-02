Al Shamsi: "Flag Day" is a National Milestone Embodying the Highest Meanings of Pride and Dignity

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Sharjah - November 2026

His Excellency Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, affirmed that "Flag Day" represents a unifying national milestone that embodies the highest meanings of pride, dignity, and commitment to the national identity of the United Arab Emirates, and an occasion to recall with immense pride and reverence the noble principles and enduring values laid down by the Founding Fathers, foremost among them the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, so that the banner of the Union remains a symbol of glory and dignity.

In a statement on this glorious occasion, His Excellency said that raising the nation's flag across all our institutions and establishments is an annual renewal of the pledge and loyalty to our wise leadership, and an affirmation of the continuation of the path of giving and development led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, "may God protect him," and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, who have made the Emirati citizen the focus of development and the ultimate goal of renaissance.

Al Shamsi added that the UAE flag has become a global symbol of tolerance, innovation, and future-making, and a continuous driving force for all work teams and institutions towards always delivering the best. The flag is not merely a symbol we see fluttering in the sky, but rather the driving force for comprehensive excellence, and the primary catalyst for safeguarding the gains of the Union and supporting its civilizational march.

The Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department concluded his statement by emphasizing the Department’s firm commitment to cementing the values of excellence and dedication in institutional performance, and working continuously with a one-team spirit to keep pace with the state's strategic

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