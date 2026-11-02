Al Saleh: Under the Banner of the Union, We Renew Our Pledge for Dedicated Work to Sustain Leadership and Prosperity

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Sharjah - November 2026

His Excellency Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, affirmed that "Flag Day" represents a national milestone that manifests the highest expressions of loyalty and pride in the authentic Emirati identity, and an opportunity to recall with immense pride and reverence the noble principles and solid foundations laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and his brothers the Founding Fathers.

In a statement on the occasion of Flag Day, His Excellency said that raising the nation's flag across all institutions and public squares embodies our unity and the cohesion of the Emirati household, and reflects our pride in the exceptional achievements accomplished by the state under the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, "may God protect him," and his brothers, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, who steadily steer us towards new horizons of growth and progress.

Al Saleh explained that the flag is not only a testament to sovereignty and dignity, but also a renewed symbol of passion and determination to complete the journey of nation-building, and a mirror reflecting the prestigious status and sterling reputation enjoyed by the UAE in international arenas as a model of sustainable development and civilizational progress based on knowledge and investment in human capital.

The Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department concluded his statement by emphasizing the Department’s unwavering commitment to the pledge of dedication and sincerity in performing its institutional duty, and continuing to cement the values of national work and translate the leadership's directives into a tangible reality, ensuring that the UAE flag remains soaring high in the skies of achievement and giving.

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