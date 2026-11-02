Winter Hair Care: Is Your Hair Turning Dry And Frizzy? Try This One Oil For Soft, Healthy Locks

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Winter brings heavy hair fall for many of us. Cold winds turn our hair dry and lifeless like hay. You can easily fix this problem with just one special oil.

Ingredients needed:

Fresh Moringa leaves – 1 cup (or 2 spoons Moringa powder)

Pure coconut oil – 1 cup

Castor oil – 2 spoons

Preparation method:

You must wash the Moringa leaves thoroughly and dry them without any water drops. You then grind them into a smooth paste. You need to mix the coconut oil, castor oil, and Moringa paste in a bowl. You heat this mixture on a low flame using a double boiler method or directly for 10 to 15 minutes. You turn off the stove once the oil turns red and let it cool. You strain the cooled oil and store it in a glass bottle.

People of all ages face hair fall problems these days. Winter season makes this hair fall issue much worse. Cold weather turns your hair dry like hay and steals its natural life. Many people spend heavily on expensive oils and shampoos to fix this. You can stop using those expensive market products if they do not work. You just need to use Moringa leaves instead. Moringa leaf oil specifically stops hair fall completely. Let us see how to make it.

Moringa leaves contain rich amounts of Vitamin A, C, and E along with Omega 3 fatty acids, Iron, and Zinc. These nutrients provide deep moisture to your hair and make it beautiful.

Warm oil massage:

You should warm this Moringa oil slightly and apply it from roots to tips twice a week. You massage gently with your fingertips for 10 minutes to increase blood circulation and strengthen hair roots. You wash your hair with a mild, chemical-free shampoo after 45 minutes or leave it overnight.

Hair mask:

You mix 2 spoons of Moringa oil, 2 spoons of fresh curd, and 1 spoon of honey into a smooth paste. You apply this well to your scalp and hair and leave it for 30 minutes. This works as a natural conditioner for dry winter hair and makes it silky soft.

Hair serum:

You take 2 to 3 drops of Moringa oil in your hands and apply it only to the hair ends when your hair is slightly damp after a wash. This protects your hair from split ends and gives a silky shine.

Important precautions:

You must never use very hot water for hair wash in winter. You should use only lukewarm water. Hot water removes natural oils and makes your hair look like hay. You will see reduced dandruff, less hair fall, and thicker hair growth if you use this oil regularly twice a week.