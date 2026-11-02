A Month to Settle Scores: November’s Football Rivalries Unfold on TOD by beIN
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Doha, Qatar – 2 November 2026: Two rivals in seven days. Another chapter in England’s battle with Spain. And a European campaign entering a crucial stretch. November’s football on TOD by beIN brings together encounters where local pride, recent history and qualification ambitions add weight to the result.
Liverpool take centre stage in the month’s closing weeks, hosting Manchester United at Anfield on 22 November before crossing the city to face Everton on 29 November. The Anfield encounter renews one of English football’s fiercest rivalries; the trip to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium puts Merseyside bragging rights on the line.
Arsenal face their own demanding sequence. They travel to Newcastle United on 21 November, then face Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League meeting on 24 November, before Manchester City visit on 29 November. Three opponents, three different challenges, and little time to reset between them.
Across Europe, the Champions League returns on 3–4 and 24–25 November, taking clubs through the halfway point of the league phase and into its second half. Only eight of the competition’s 36 teams advance directly to the round of 16, making November a key opportunity to build an advantage in the race to avoid the knockout-phase play-offs. Atlético Madrid against Bayern Munich, Barcelona against Aston Villa and Manchester United against Roma are among the early-month encounters, with Arsenal–Dortmund and Manchester City–Napoli following later.
International football brings its own recent history. England travel to Spain on 15 November having lost both the EURO 2024 final, 2–1, and September’s Nations League meeting, 3–2, to the same opponents. For England, the fixture offers another chance to change the narrative; for Spain, it offers a chance to reinforce their edge. Italy–France and Germany–Netherlands also feature as the Nations League’s final two group matchdays settle the standings ahead of next year’s knockout stages.
In Spain, Atlético Madrid host Barcelona on 8 November, while Sevilla welcome Real Betis on 21 November for a derby in which city pride carries its own stakes.
Fans can follow November’s action live on TOD by beIN. Visit tod.tv for subscription options and the latest match listings.
Liverpool take centre stage in the month’s closing weeks, hosting Manchester United at Anfield on 22 November before crossing the city to face Everton on 29 November. The Anfield encounter renews one of English football’s fiercest rivalries; the trip to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium puts Merseyside bragging rights on the line.
Arsenal face their own demanding sequence. They travel to Newcastle United on 21 November, then face Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League meeting on 24 November, before Manchester City visit on 29 November. Three opponents, three different challenges, and little time to reset between them.
Across Europe, the Champions League returns on 3–4 and 24–25 November, taking clubs through the halfway point of the league phase and into its second half. Only eight of the competition’s 36 teams advance directly to the round of 16, making November a key opportunity to build an advantage in the race to avoid the knockout-phase play-offs. Atlético Madrid against Bayern Munich, Barcelona against Aston Villa and Manchester United against Roma are among the early-month encounters, with Arsenal–Dortmund and Manchester City–Napoli following later.
International football brings its own recent history. England travel to Spain on 15 November having lost both the EURO 2024 final, 2–1, and September’s Nations League meeting, 3–2, to the same opponents. For England, the fixture offers another chance to change the narrative; for Spain, it offers a chance to reinforce their edge. Italy–France and Germany–Netherlands also feature as the Nations League’s final two group matchdays settle the standings ahead of next year’s knockout stages.
In Spain, Atlético Madrid host Barcelona on 8 November, while Sevilla welcome Real Betis on 21 November for a derby in which city pride carries its own stakes.
Fans can follow November’s action live on TOD by beIN. Visit tod.tv for subscription options and the latest match listings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment