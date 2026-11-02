Ghana And Canada Explore Structured Labour Mobility Pathways And Increased Scholarships, Among Other Issues

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has honoured a special invitation from the esteemed Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, Her Excellency Anita Anand to embark on an official visit to Ottawa, Canada.

The Minister and his delegation were graciously hosted by Her Excellency Anita Anand to a substantive and progressive bilateral meeting on Monday 26th October 2026. Their discussions focused on a wide range of topics.

Ghana and Canada will become strong allies within the framework of President Mahama's Reset Agenda and Canada's new Strategic Plan for Africa which they fortuitously launched last year on Ghana's Independence Anniversary of 6th March.

The two countries are also exploring structured labour mobility pathways and increased scholarships.

They both agreed to forge closer partnership in responding to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the instability in Haiti and combating violent extremism in the Sahel.

Ghana will sharpen cooperation with Canada at the multilateral level targeting UN reforms, climate justice and reconfiguration of the global financial architecture as it prepares to chair the AU.

Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa thanked Canada for being such great hosts to our senior national football team, the Black Stars and Ghanaian fans during the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana and Canada share a rich history of deep relations since the first Missionaries from the Province of Québec established a church in Navrongo exactly 120 years ago.

At the end of their discussions, the two Ministers signed a Letter of Intent, demonstrating the renewed commitment to deepening and expanding the longstanding excellent relations between Ghana and Canada.

The Letter of Intent focuses on mutually agreed priority areas of cooperation including aviation, railway development, trade facilitation, education, agribusiness, value addition, mining, counterterrorism, renewable energy, AI and commencing negotiations for a defence agreement.

Long live Ghana-Canada relations!.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.