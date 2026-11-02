The Right Honourable Prime Minister Samuel Matekane Held A Bilateral Meeting With Lord Marlan To Explore Investment Opportunities In Lesotho

The Right Honourable, The Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane held a bilateral meeting with Mr. Lord Marlan on the margins of the Commonwealth Summit in Antigua and Barbuda.

The discussions centered on exploring business and investment opportunities in Lesotho.

The two leaders focused on key priority sectors including Energy, Agriculture, Manufacturing and Tourism.

Mr. Marlan expressed keen interest in investing in Lesotho, while Prime Minister Matekane reaffirmed his government's commitment to improving the investment climate and creating a conducive environment for sustainable business growth.

Prime Minister Matekane is in Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Summit, hosted by Antigua and Barbuda as it celebrates 45 years of Independence.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.