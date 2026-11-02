How ICAR's Aqua Village Model Is Raising Fish Productivity In Meghalaya

According to government data reviewed by Mint, carp production in Meghalaya has jumped from 1.5 tonnes per hectare in 2025 to 4 tonnes in 2026 under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) Aqua Village Model promoting quality fish seed, formulated pelleted feeds and scientific stocking practices.

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