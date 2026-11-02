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How ICAR's Aqua Village Model Is Raising Fish Productivity In Meghalaya

How ICAR's Aqua Village Model Is Raising Fish Productivity In Meghalaya


Date: 2026-11-02 08:13:43

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: An initiative to promote the culture of major carp fish species in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district appears set to emerge as a wider fisheries development model for India's Northeast region.

According to government data reviewed by Mint, carp production in Meghalaya has jumped from 1.5 tonnes per hectare in 2025 to 4 tonnes in 2026 under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) Aqua Village Model promoting quality fish seed, formulated pelleted feeds and scientific stocking practices.

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Live Mint

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