Trump: I Will Veto Everything If Democrats Win

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United States President Donald Trump threatened he will "veto everything" if the Republicans fail to win a majority in the House of Representatives, as expected.

Speaking to the New York Post's podcast Pod Force One with Miranda Devine published fully on Monday, Trump foreshadowed that "I guess I'll become Mr. Veto.... And then at some point, we'll probably make deals." He accused the Democrats of wanting to "do all these things that will destroy" the US. "If we lost the House, the Senate and the presidency, our country is finished. Because these are lunatics you're dealing with," Trump stressed.

Still, Trump insisted that "I think we're going to do great." "I do that based on the rallies. The rallies are as big as they've ever been," he said.